From being a fat kid to becoming a professional men's physique athlete, 40 years old, Tarun Gill inspired millions with his fitness journey. Gill, who recently participated in Asia's biggest bodybuilding competition, 'Sheru Classic', has made his country proud by coming in the top 10 in one of the most competitive categories of the show.

On his achievement, Tarun said, "I want to say that my hard work paid off. I gave in my sweat and blood to prepare for the competition. I want to thank my coach Noor Khan, who made this happen.

This was a competition where people from across the globe participated, and coming in the top 10 is a very big thing. 40-year-old Tarun Gill created history in Asia's biggest bodybuilding competition IHFF Sheru classic Amateur Olympia. Proportionate shoulders, six-pack abs and tight core are the main requirements. Also, in this category, you don't wear trunks. Instead, you wear a Bermuda. So you have to look very aesthetic. For achieving this look and participating at this age, people from across the globe and different age groups are getting inspired by my efforts. The whole experience is so overwhelming. Even some of the very renowned bodybuilders having years of experience in the field are amazed to see the condition of my body. They're surprised by how a normal-looking fat guy with the problem of chest fat can achieve such great results and transform the body. However, the body transformation

challenge I took was extremely difficult, but as they say, 'where there is a will, there is a way'. Just set your goal and work towards it to achieve."

He also added, "Even I did a series of 141 days on YouTube where I documented each and everything about my transformation. I captured everything, my everyday training, diet, supplements, and how I feel. Without fail, I uploaded videos every day and shared everything with my viewers, which garnered a lot of appreciation. My viewers connected with me on a very emotional level. They become a part of my journey.

. I want to tell people that age is just a number. If you're going to prove yourself, then nothing should stop you. I want to thank my sponsor's big muscles nutrition and doctors choice for their unwavering support."