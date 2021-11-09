3 Autism Myths Busted by Matthew Gallagher

Matthew Gallagher is a successful programmer, former actor and now owner of a watch club, Watch Gang and a philanthropist. Using his influence to eradicate social dilemmas like drug abuse and homelessness, he raises his voice on autism. Having dealt with his son as autistic, Matthew learnt a lot about it throughout his struggle to rid him of the condition.

Today, his son is freed of all signs and symptoms of autism, but Matthew's service to create awareness about autism continues. Being a humanitarian, he wishes to create more awareness about it to help those young parents deal with challenges and to provide them hope that the right kind of intervention at the right time can be crucial. He also points out the system's flaws that take so long to diagnose the child properly, wasting so much time of his development that could have been used in therapy and helped counter his symptoms.

Matthew busts three common myths about autism that have plagued society and stopped autism from being treated properly.

It gets better with age

A common myth is that kids with autism grow out of condition and get better with age. This is false, as they do not get better. They just become autistic adults. Their behaviours might change with time, but the condition would not alienate itself from them. Without interventions, your child will not grow out of it.

Medicines can cure autism

Unfortunately, there is no medicine for autism as it is a life-long disorder. Individuals with this disorder can, however, live free of its signs if provided therapy and interventions. They can be independent and lead productive lives but not because of medicine. According to Matthew, early interventions are the key.

Autistic children don't feel emotions

Matthew believes that kids with autism are not diseased but have a condition that needs to be treated. They are not different from any other kids when it comes to forming relationships and feeling emotions. The challenge is expressing those emotions or feelings of compassion to create loving bonds. That, too, can be successfully dealt with through relationship-based interventions.

Matthew Gallagher cites quick interventions and therapies as the only way to help autistic children get rid of the lasting signs and symptoms. He urges parents to take prompt action and not waste time on lengthy diagnoses. Interventions can be highly beneficial if done in the early phases of a child's developmental process.