22 Top Properties To Invest In 2022

The Covid pandemic triggered a change in consumer behaviour and that is one of the key factors enabling the real estate sector to bounce back. The property seekers are looking out for projects which are spacious, deploy sustainable materials and are giving preference to self-sustaining societies. They are expecting a better experience and long-term connection with their property.

Industry experts and stakeholders are of the view that the sector is well on its way to recovery and reaching pre-pandemic levels. The mood is upbeat across both the residential and commercial markets, Prashant Solomon, MD, Chintels India & the hon. treasurer for CREDAI NCR says that 2022 will be a pivotal year for growth and technology transformations across the sector. “With covid induced disruptions slowly settling accompanied by increased technology adoption and the government’s positive stance towards the sector, the real estate market is expected to gain back its rhythm in 2022,” adds Solomon.

While market recovery remains on track, it will not be a straight line across the asset classes, as each finds it is next to normal. “The office sector is likely to clock a 30-35% y-o-y growth in net absorption levels in 2022 but will remain much below the highs of 2019. The residential segment is expected to reach pre-covid quarterly sales volumes in 2022 and given the strong momentum may also match the pre-demonetisation quarterly sales in the latter half of 2022,” opines Dr. Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research & REIS (India), JLL.

Work-from-home culture has changed the pattern for most homebuyers in the post-covid era. “Owning a home is no more a matter of investment preference, but a necessity, given the boost that a luxury residence has come to lodge in the wider perspective of the work-life choices,” asserts Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, director, Transcon Developers.

The latest trends of customer preferences have shifted from premium real estate to a more sophisticated approach, Shraddha adds, “Buyers who want to get a lifestyle that can flawlessly include the work-from-home notion, while not giving up on the lavishness and comforts of luxury living.” These trends are expected to continue in 2022 as well.

The new class of ultra-rich people is on a buying spree of luxury homes in global cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, etc. “With a huge part of the vulnerable population already vaccinated, the Indian markets are proving their grit and potential, it is now time for investors to decide if they want to benefit from India’s future potential,” further adds Shraddha.

The homebuyers are looking out for projects that are spacious, deploy sustainable materials and are giving preference to self-sustaining societies, Rajan Bandelkar, president, NAREDCO India, states, “They are expecting a better experience and long-term connection with their house.”

Also, as people are returning to offices and organisations adapting to hybrid working models, the commercial real estate sub-sector is too poised for growth. “As more and more organisations bring their employees back to the office, the demand for commercial office space will also gradually increase,” puts in Deepanshu Rao, managing director, Antriksh India Group.

Looking ahead, 2022 will be a year with continued steady demand for multifunctional homes. There will continue to be unique project offerings and both end consumers and investors will have ample choices. Here, in this special anniversary issue, we have tried putting together 22 lucrative properties across the country to look for in 2022.

ARANYA

MUMBAI

The project features only ultra-spacious 3, 4 and 5-BHK houses, with just two apartments per floor, one overlooking the hills and the other offering expansive city views

As one of the best addresses of the maximum city, Mumbai, Aranya offers an exclusive set of luxurious limited residences for the hand-picked gentry. Pushing the boundaries of architectural designs, the world-renowned architect James Law created Aranya with an inspired vision to preserve the existing flora while merging the same with the aesthetics of this prime land parcel.

Aranya is a bold project featuring only ultra-spacious 3, 4 and 5-BHK houses, with just two apartments per floor, one overlooking the hills and the other offering expansive city views. The tallest structure in Chembur area of Mumbai, cocoons limited number of palatial residences with world-class amenities. The discerning residents of this unique property can experience ‘resort living’ with permanent hill views from their windows.

The experience of resort living in Aranya continues throughout the property, which nurtures 244 + native trees and a Butterfly Park. The residents can enjoy leisurely walks across the nature’s lap and enjoy the dynamic lighting which elevates unique architecture of the beautiful property during the evenings.

Developer: Tridhaatu Realty

Type of Project: Residential

Location: Chembur, Mumbai

Configuration: 3, 4 & 5 BHK

USPs:

The tallest structure in Chembur

Iconic architecture from James Law

Rooftop lounge at >300 ft.

Bespoke amenities

Hill-facing residences

Launched in: November 2014

Possession: December 2023

Current Status: Under construction

ARVIND BEL AIR

BENGALURU

Besides having spacious living spaces and pleasing architecture, it has a unique mix of amenities which are designed keeping in mind the requirements of the millennial families

Overviewing the thickly forested 1000 acres GKVK Campus and in the midst of the rapidly developing locality of Yelahanka, Arvind Bel Air is in close proximity to schools, temples, shopping centres and places of work. It lies in the IT investment region and surrounding it are various government offices and institutes.

Bel Air comprises thoughtfully designed 2 & 3 BHK apartments with views unlike any other. Apart from the spacious living spaces and pleasing architecture, it has a unique mix of amenities which are designed keeping in mind the requirements of the millennial families.

The most enthralling features of Bel Air are the cantilevered club and the lounge – literally in the sky. The state-of-the-art club commands a spectacular panoramic view of the city skyline.

All homes have been equipped with built-in end-to-end water management solutions which are based on the ultrasonic sensor technique which ensures optimal water usage, reduces wastage and has other such benefits.

Developer: Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.

Location: New Town Road, Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.

Configuration: 2 & 3 BHK apartments

USPs:

Thoughtfully designed Vastu compliant 2 & 3 BHK apartments

Located at very well-connected and rapidly fast developing area of New Town Road Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Cantilevered club house on top floor with lifestyle amenities and panoramic views

Beautiful landscape areas

Futuristic amenities like

Launched in: May 2020

Possession: June 2026

Current Status: Under Construction

ARVIND FORRESTE

AHMEDABAD

Surrounded by more than 10,000 plants and trees, this premium villa township endeavours to be a tropical forest for a living experience amidst nature

An exclusive premium villa scheme in Ahmedabad, Arvind Forreste is the perfect weekend nature retreat. A weekend stolen away for a quick recharge of the right kind, benefits you today and leads to a capital appreciation which takes care of you in the long run.

Drawing inspiration from the world’s greatest artist ‘Mother Nature’, Forreste creates sights and smells, sounds and experiences which draw you in and revitalise you. Spread over 100 acres and surrounded by more than 10,000 plants & trees, this premium villa township endeavours to be a tropical forest for a living experience amidst nature. The township provides a wide range of configurations from a small studio to a large size 4 BHK villa to choose from suiting every requirement.

The grand club house with range of indoor and outdoor activities provides for uninterrupted entertainment and is a complete experience in itself.

Developer: Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.

Type of Project: Villa township

Location: Jethalaj, Ahmedabad

Configuration: Studio, 1, 2, 3 & 4 BHK villas

USPs:

Large township development spread over 100 acres.

Forest themed development featuring amenities like forest trail, caves, tree houses, sit-outs etc.

40,000 sq.ft. club house equipped with hotel rooms, café, restaurant, banquet hall and many sporting and indoor games like billiards, table tennis, badminton etc.

Outdoor amenities like archery, rock climbing, cycling and jogging tracks etc.

Launched in: February 2020

Possession: June 2024 onwards

Current Status: Under construction

ATMOSPHERE O2

MUMBAI

Seamlessly connecting to the rest of the city, the luxury project offers you the best of both worlds with a host of amenities

Atmosphere O2 is being developed by The Wadhwa Group, in association with Man Infra Constructions Limited and Chandak Group. Spread across 5.14 acres, this luxury project is conveniently located in Mumbai’s most buzzing central suburb – Goregaon Mulund Link Road. The project comprises G+47 floors lifestyle 2, 2.5 & 3-bed residences and brings the world at your fingertips with seamless connectivity to the rest of the city and enriches every moment of your life with a host of amenities. Everything from business hubs to hotspots of entertainment like malls, multiplexes, retail showrooms, and realms of wellness like hospitals and gyms to spheres of education like schools and institutions are in close proximity. Well-built, modern infrastructure and various recreational amenities set amidst splendid vistas make this a beautiful paradise to dwell in. Atmosphere O2, a place where luxury and conveniences converge, offers you the best of both worlds.

Developer: The Wadhwa Group

Location: Mulund West

Type of Project: Residential

Configuration: 2, 2.5,3 BHKs

USPs:

Close proximity to Eastern Express Highway, upcoming metro, along with its seamless connectivity to the rest of the city for the perfect Work-life balance

The design takes into consideration both the design principles and the site analysis to maximise the site potential

Each residence here is the testimony to the Wadhwa Group’s unique design philosophy of ‘ventilit’, which ensures maximum natural light, fresh air, and a loft height

Atmosphere at adjoining land parcel, where already 600+ happy families residing is one of the most iconic landmarks

Launched in: November 2019

Possession: December 2025

Current Status: Under construction

CHINTELS CORPORATE PARK

GURUGRAM

This well-designed and environment-friendly project provides state-of

-the-art office facilities in a clean environment which is just five minutes away from Dwarka

Rising amidst the heart of Sector 114, Gurugram like a ship navigating the high seas is Chintels Corporate Park, the first ever building to be completed in this sector. “Just like the so-called ‘ship building’ was the landmark in old Gurugram 20 years ago, Chintels Corporate Park is now a landmark in this part of town,” says Prashant Solomon, managing director, Chintels.

Chintels Corporate Park is a treat to the eye as well as a well-designed, environment-friendly building which provides state-of-the-art office facilities in a clean environment which is just five minutes away from Dwarka but without the hassles of traffic and pollution which are so rampant in both Delhi and old Gurugram. Sector 114 is one out of only two sectors in Gurugram’s new master plan which is purely commercial. It is technically in Gurugram, but it is touching the Delhi border near Dwarka which will make it easily accessible to the lakhs of people who already live in Dwarka. The new expo centre which is coming up in Dwarka is just about a five-minute drive from here.

Developer: Chintels India Private Limited

Location: Chintels Corporate Park, Sector 114, near Chintels Chowk, Gurugram

Type of Project: Commercial project

Configuration: The project has to offer approximately 2,12,000 sq.ft. of leasable area

USPs:

Large atriums and terraces

Large balconies

Multi-level parking

Equipped with high-speed elevators

Entire building MEP services on BMS (Building Management System)

Launched in: 2020

Possession: Immediate

Current Status: Received the Occupational Certificate

HOUSE OF HIRANANDANI, EGATTUR

CHENNAI

Spread over 120 acres, this township development is a self-sustained ecosystem and provides a holistic living experience for its residents

Spread over 120 acres, House of Hiranandani, Egattur, OMR is a self-sustained ecosystem and provides a holistic living experience for its residents. Strategically located on Old Mahabalipuram Road, opposite the SIPCOT IT park, it is one of the most sought after luxury residential projects in Chennai.

Apart from being a boon to working professionals, it also provides unrestricted views of the Bay of Bengal from the apartments which elevates the experience of living here. The beautiful landscaping and water bodies will transcend you to the next level of living, rejuvenating your senses. The project is built with systems efficient at preserving, storing and recycling natural resources. Systems installed to harvest rain water and light reflecting windows which reduce energy consumption, help to economise on natural resources.

It has a healthy mix of indoor and outdoor sports facilities at its state-of-the-art clubhouse, ‘Blue Turtle’ which caters to all the needs of its customers. It has a fully-equipped gymnasium, swimming pool, salon & spa, yoga, aerobics centre, jogging tracks where one can run amongst lush green surroundings. This makes it the perfect venue for a healthy and privileged lifestyle.

Developer: House of Hiranandani

Location: Egattur, OMR

Type of Project: Township development

Configuration: 2,3,4 and 5 BHK apartments

USPs:

Excellent community living

Exquisite club house, upgrade in lifestyle, amenities for all generations

Excellent manicured gardens by in-house horticulture team

Neoclassical architecture

Concept of ‘new urbanism’ followed in township development

Current Status: Ready- to-move-in and under-construction

INDEPENDENT FLOORS AT ALAMEDA

GURUGRAM

Within its tranquil ambience of lush tree-lined avenues filled with sculptural elements and water features, and a gated community, you will find a secure and peaceful world



Strategically located in Gurugram’s Sector 73 on Southern Peripheral Road, Alameda offers you the perfect balance of seamless connectivity and peaceful surroundings. Within its tranquil ambience of lush tree-lined avenues filled with sculptural elements and water features, and a gated community, you will find a secure and peaceful world. With existing and planned large commercial developments and institutional developments, only a stone’s throw from Alameda, your place of work might just be a short drive away.

Designed to maximise usable space, these low-rise, independent floors have spacious 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms for added convenience along with a staff room and a store in the basement. These come with dedicated covered car parking bays on the ground floor, entrances with an elevator and staircase lobbies. A CCTV network across the driveway of parking areas and the entrance lobby ensures a secure living experience.

Developer: DLF Home Developers Limited

Location: Sector 73, Gurugram

Type of Project: Residential

Configuration: 3, 4, 5 bedroom residences

USPs:

Fully developed and gated ecosystem (Alameda)

Located on Southern Peripheral Road with superior connectivity with all parts of Gurugram

Large, landscaped parks in Alameda

Low-rise development with basement + stilt + 4 stories

Expansive residences with fully-loaded kitchen and a store and a staff room in the basement



Launched in: November 2021

Possession: In 36 months

Current Status: Under-construction

KRISUMI WATERFALL RESIDENCES

GURUGRAM

The project exemplifies the confluence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics and offers unparalleled connectivity

Krisumi Waterfall Residences, the flagship residential project of Krisumi Corporation exemplifies the confluence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics. Strategically located in Sector 36A on the confluence of three of the widest roads of Gurugram – National Highway-48, Central Peripheral Road and Northern Peripheral Road, Waterfall Residences will offer unparalleled connectivity. The project is part of a self-sustained, integrated township Krisumi City which will also feature a high-end retail mall, education institutions, a premium hotel and premium office spaces. The first phase, Krisumi Waterfall Residences, comprises 433 units (2, 3 LDK and penthouses), including a 36,000 sq.ft. (3344.5 sq.m.) clubhouse. Three towers – A, B and C have been launched; while the first two towers were launched earlier, the third tower was launched during the pandemic. Towers A and B comprise 239 units; Tower C consists of 194 units spread across 34 floors. The project also boasts of the first luxe air- conditioned tower lobbies in the apartments of this ticket size.

Developer: Krisumi Corporation

Type of Project: Residential (Part of larger integrated project Krisumi City)

Location: Sector 36A, Gurugram

Configuration: 2, 3 LDK (living, dining and kitchen), 3 LDK + S and penthouses

USPs:

Strategically located in Sector 36A on the confluence of three of the widest roads of Gurugram – NH-48, Central Peripheral Road and Northern Peripheral Road

A plush 2-level, 3345 sq.m, fully-equipped and residents-only clubhouse with best-in-class amenities

Nikken Sekkei, Japan’s number one architectural firm, has been brought on board for designing the project entirely.

The project also leverages cutting-edge technology T

Designed as per the latest building code to ensure a higher resistance to earthquakes and accorded a 4-star GRIHA certification



Launched in: June 2019

Possession: June 2024

Current Status: Construction in full swing

LODHA WOODS

MUMBAI

Nestled in the midst of nature, delivering a lifestyle at par with the global best, this project gives you the opportunity to live in a landmark development

Nestled in the midst of nature, delivering a lifestyle at par with the global best, Lodha Woods gives you the opportunity to live in a landmark development at Kandivali East, which will change the way you live forever. With ~80% open space and over 1 lakh sq.ft. of landscape and recreational spaces out here, there’s a butterfly for every car in the concrete jungle; a bird chirping for every horn blaring; a tree for every traffic signal. Here, your morning alarm is the call of the koel, and you sleep to the rhythmic chorus of a thousand crickets. With a range of amenities and services to elevate your lifestyle, and a like-minded community you can relate to and bond with, it’s the perfect balance of nature and lifestyle conceived for you.

Type of Project: Residential

Location: Kandivali East, Mumbai

Configuration: 2,3 and 4 BHK apartments

USPs:

Located in the lap of nature with two forests, outside the development – 25,000 acres Sanjay Gandhi National Park and within – a 50,000 sq. ft. central forest, Garden of Eden. A development with landscape inspired by forest.

Plethora of world-class amenities which no other competition offers in the micro-market

Large sized homes with decks and work-from-home space

Launched in: October 2021

Possession: 2023 December (for the 1st tower)

Current Status: Under-construction

MAHINDRA WORLD CITY

JAIPUR

This integrated business city has today emerged as a benchmark for industrial infrastructure designed for business efficiency and speedy go-to-market

Mahindra World City Jaipur has generated cumulative exports worth approximately INR 13,500 cr. till date. Mahindra World City in Jaipur is committed to supporting initiatives such as India’s PLI scheme and ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ through world-class infrastructure, ease of doing business and robust O & M services. Designed for sustainable business operations, MWC Jaipur is enabling its customers to meet their ESG goals.

During the pandemic, through all phases of India’s lockdown, MWC Jaipur was able to ensure business continuity and safe restart for all eligible on-site companies. These companies were able to continue manufacturing and even export, thus supporting Indian and global supply chains and markets. MWC Jaipur has today emerged as a benchmark for industrial infrastructure designed for business efficiency and speedy go-to-market.

Developer: A joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO)

Type of project: Integrated business city

Location: Jaipur

Configuration: A multi-product special economic zone, a domestic tariff area and a planned social zone.

USPs:

It is home to a wide range of industries including IT/ITeS, handicrafts, furniture, food processing, dairy products, engineering products, etc.

The integrated business city has generated employment (direct and indirect) for more than 50,000 persons so far.

It’s among India’s top 13 SEZs as per the latest Industrial Park Rating System report (IPRS 2.0) released by the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, GoI

It is the first project in Asia to receive Climate Positive Development Stage 2 Certification from the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40.

Launched in: 2006

MOTIA BLUE RIDGE

ZIRAKPUR

Nestled in the congestion-free region, this premium residential development is surrounded by lush green landscapes with the serenity of nature and the convenience of city life

A unique amalgamation of urban living with joys of nature, Motia Blue Ridge is a residential development by Motia Group. Sprawling over an area of 9 acres, the project is a bespoke concept which matches homebuyers’ aspirations by making no compromise with comfort and luxury. Nestled in the pollution and congestion-free region of Zirakpur, it is a premium residential development which offers a range of 3/3+1 BHK surrounded by lush green landscapes with the serenity of nature and the convenience of city life. 1.25 acres of central greens, ultra-modern amenities coupled with a swimming pool, clubhouse, yoga centre, and gymnasium elevate the living experience and also add to the charm of the modern lifestyle. Its proximity to Chandigarh, Panchkula, major highways, reputed schools, shopping & recreational centres, and world-class hospitals further enables buyers to achieve higher residential value.

Developer: Motia Group

Type of project: Residential

Location: Kishanpura Road, Adjoining Sector 20, Panchkula, Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

Configuration: 3 & 3+1 BHK apartments

USPs:

12 towers on 9 acres

A 11,000 sq.ft. well-equipped clubhouse with swimming pool, gym, Indore games

Lush green park of 1.5 acres with many different activity areas

Launched in: October 2019

Possession: November 2021

Current Status: Ready-to-move-in

NIKOO HOMES IV

BENGALURU

These residences are designed to comply with global standards for those who expect only the best from life

Designed to comply with global standards for those who expect only the best from life, Nikoo Homes offers a wide range of apartments for families small, large and growing. Features such as spatial optimisation, loft and homes within each apartment tower, and a choice of apartment configurations make living here a truly rewarding experience.

One can enjoy lush greenery and rejuvenating spaces which are an integral part of Nikoo IV’s design. Besides, there are a multitude of health facilities for people of all ages and preferences, landscaped gardens and a private movie screening space, and all that residents ever wanted in a good home. At Nikoo Homes, Italian designed Nikoo kitchens serve as the highlight for those who love to live in style!

Developer: Bhartiya Urban

Type of Project: Residential (part of Bhartiya City, a 100+ acres integrated township which includes a tech park, a school, a shopping mall, vast green spaces, etc. )

Location: Nikoo Homes, Bhartiya City, North Bengaluru

Configuration: Studio, one, two, three, four bed and loft apartments

USPs:

A clubhouse designed to put the ‘life’ in work-life balance, with a host of options for every interest imaginable.

Right downstairs is a space with an in-house supermarket, a florist and a doctor’s clinic.

Swimming Pools – the kiddie pool or the recreational one to choose from.

The dance studio is equipped with a well drawn-out mirrors, an amazing sound system and more.

Italian designed Nikoo Kitchen

Launched in: July 2021

Possession: July 2025

Current Status: Under-construction

PRESTIGE JASDAN CLASSIC

MUMBAI

This palatial property promises to offer its residents an uber luxury living experience of the highest standards with the perfect blend of luxury amenities

Located in South Bombay’s Byculla neighbourhood and developed over a land parcel of 2.2 acres with two towers of 45 storeys each, Jasdan Classic offers a luxurious residential experience replete with iconic views and luxurious amenities. The palatial residential property promises to offer its residents an uber luxury living experience of the highest standards with the perfect blend of luxury amenities.

The Arabian Sea on the west and Eastern Harbour on the east sets the perfect tone of style and class for prospective homebuyers. It offers a low density living within the close proximity of South Mumbai’s CBD area along with a seamless connectivity to other parts of the city.

Developer: Prestige Group

Type of Project: Residential

Location: Centrally located on NM Joshi Marg , Byculla

Configuration: The contemporary two & three bed homes in the East tower and three & four bed homes in West tower

USPs:

Centrally located on NM Joshi Marg, enveloped amidst the rich culture & heritage of Byculla

It offers a low density living within the close proximity of South Mumbai’s CBD area along with a seamless connectivity to other parts of the city

Spread over 2.2 acres land parcel

Nine levels of podium parking and three levels of clubhouse complete with plush amenities

Launched in: November 2021

Possession: December-2025

Current Status: Under Construction

QUANTUM

THANE

This commercial office space, at Hiranandani Business Park, accords to the new demand trend which offers a workspace near homes

Hiranandani Business Park is a designated commercial space within the mixed-used integrated township Hiranandani Estate, located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Among its two towers, Quantum is Tower I, which is a ready-to-lease commercial offices tower with occupation certificate (OC) received and spread across 25 storeys, two basements and ground floor, comprising 0.6 mn. sq.ft. Tower II is known as Centaurus, which is a 21-storey under construction tower. Quantum awaits the new-age corporates who look for not just a smart business choice, but also a sustainable workspace. This commercial office space accords to the new demand trend that offers a ‘workspace’ near ‘homes.

Ghodbunder Road, Thane is the major artery road linking Mumbai- MMR’s transport linkages and a slew of mega infrastructure in the development makes it a preferred choice for BFSI, IT & ITeS, pharma, R&D, shipping and global logistics companies. Quantum is strategically developed in accordance with the principle of ‘Conscious Consumerism’ which reflects well-informed business decisions having a positive social, environmental and economic impact.

Developer: Hiranandani Group

Type of Project: Commercial workspace

Location: Hiranandani Business Park, Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane

Configuration: Ready-to-lease commercial offices, spread across 25 storeys, two basements and ground floor

USPs:

Strategically located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane which is the major artery road linking Mumbai- MMR’s transport linkages

Developed in accordance with the principle of ‘Conscious Consumerism’

It works for the ‘hub and spoke’ model of satellite offices located closer to human resources, especially in the ‘new normal’ world

It offers a walk-to-work lifestyle harmonising employee wellness and customer-centricity

Current Status: Ready-to-lease

SIGNATURE GLOBAL CITY 37D

GURUGRAM

This is designed with a neo classical façade architectural theme to provide you with an upscale, urban ambience

Rediscover a good lifestyle in 20.5890 acres of happiness; enjoy a well-connected life with proximity to major highways. Signature Global City 37D is designed with a neo classical façade architectural theme to provide you with an upscale, urban ambience. Also, vastu compliant prayer rooms help to harness the positive energy; creating an ambience of domestic bliss. What’s more, the project comes with a club for all the residents of the society with state-of-the-art interior, games and gym for a healthy life. To make your life comfortable and hassle-free here, world class amenities are provided along with high-end security and a private service area for your visitors. There is an additional air-conditioned space for work from home and a terrace garden to keep you connected with nature.

Developer: Signature Global

Location: Sector 37D, Gurugram

Type of Project: Low-rise premium independent floors

Configuration: 2 and 3 BHK

USPs:

Dedicated car parking

Separate lift for each floor

Additional air-conditioned space for work from home

Terrace garden

Swimming pool

Kids’ play area

Club house

Launched in: August 2021

Possession: August 2023

Current Status: Environment clearance awaited

SIGNATURE GLOBAL PARK

GURUGRAM

Away from sooty pollution of the city, the pristine settings here take you to the pinnacle of blissful living

It’s a haven set in the heart of nature. It is where old majestic hills surround your modern home. Away from sooty pollution of the city, the pristine settings take you to the pinnacle of blissful living. Signature Global Park is designed to entice you with exquisite architecture and exclusive location. A perfect blend of beauty and comfort, the premium floors truly redefine fine living as a fine art. Here, modern amenities blend seamlessly with nature. And the charming landscape promises a sumptuous indulgence. It is definitely the choice of today for a joyous tomorrow.

Developer: Signature Global

Location: Sector 36, Sohna, South of Gurugram

Type of Project: Low-rise premium independent floors

Configuration: 2 and 3 BHK

USPs:

Dedicated car parking

Separate lift for each floor

Swimming pool

Kids’ play area

Meditation lawn

Launched in: August 2019

Possession: Received occupancy certificate of Signature Park 2

Current Status: Received occupancy certificate of Signature Park 2, Possession Started 96 floors

SMARTWORLD GEMS

GURUGRAM

The township is truly a world-class development and offers amenities and features which give both the art of living and the heart of living

Smartworld Gems has been crafted and curated keeping in view the requirements and needs of aspiring millennials, be it the design philosophy, concept, construction, or location. The township is very well connected and enjoys the triple locational advantage from CPR, NH8 and Dwarka Expressway. The homes offer both the independence of staying on a floor along with the privilege of staying in a condo. Smartworld Gems offers amenities and features that give you both- the art of living and the heart of living. The township is truly a world-class development and offers a global lifestyle club and every convenience that one could dream of. What’s more? Each home comes with the concept of exclusive right to use part of the terrace where you can sit back and relax with friends and family along with space for a personal office where you have the option of both work and leisure seamlessly, and thus, adding that perfect dose of versatility to your lifestyle.

Developer: Smartworld

Location: Sector 89, Gurugram

Configuration: 2 & 3 BHK luxury independent floors

USPs:

Gated community with homes with exclusive rights to part of Terrace and work-from-home space

Premium lift lobby

Only two apartments to a core

Luxurious clubhouse with spa, salon, gym, yoga room, snooker lounge, mini theatre, restaurant, terrace bar and more.

Triple location advantage from Dwarka Expressway, NH8 & CPR

Inhabited neighbourhood with shopping malls, healthcare, education centres, etc.

Launched in: 2021

Possession: 2023 (Expected)

Current Status: Under Construction

SMARTWORLD ORCHARD

GURUGRAM

This project offers an unbeatable, unique concept of living, where you have utmost privacy and yet a community with myriad amenities for smart living

For aspiring millennials, there can be no limit to dreams. Their careers & global vision demand a space that is universal in its design and offers a host of amenities that make their living more wholesome. Smartworld Orchard offers an unbeatable, unique concept of living: the aspiration of condo-living coupled with the independence of luxury premium floor at the most desirable location next to Golf Course Road Extn, homes where you have utmost privacy and yet a community with myriad amenities for smart living in a neighbourhood that is premium, like-minded & age-neutral with every modern, urbane facility and amenity that you can think of. That’s not all! Smartworld Orchard homes also offer the exclusive right to a part of the terrace to enjoy starlit nights along with a special “My Space” which can be used just the way you want. Turn the place into a gym, a home office, a studio or a kid’s play area or whichever way you like, to bring out the creative you.

Developer: Smartworld

Location: Sector 61, Golf Course Road Extn, Gurugram

Configuration: 2 & 3 BHK low-rise luxury floors

USPs:

Gated community with homes with exclusive right to use part of the Terrace and special ‘My Space’

Magnificent lift lobby

Only two apartments to a core

4 Level clubhouse with gym, spa salon, restaurant, swimming pool, yoga room, mini theatre, and more

Next to Golf Course Road Extn, diagonally opposite to Grand Hyatt & couple of minutes from Rapid Metro Station.

Launched in: 2021

Possession: 2023 (Expected)

Current Status: Under Construction

SUNTECKCITY

MUMBAI

These spacious homes are the most coveted and luxurious seats capturing the beauty and grandeur of the cityscape

One can live amidst the clouds at SunteckCity, limited edition Skydeck Collection of higher floor residences with private decks. These spacious homes are the most coveted and luxurious seats capturing the beauty and grandeur of the cityscape while you enjoy the little pleasures of life from your private decks. Strategically located between Andheri - Lokhandwala and Goregaon at Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), the next BKC by MMRDA, this 23-acre mixed-use township with aerodynamically designed towers has 2 & 3 spacious bed residences with Private Decks.

Developer: Sunteck Realty

Type of Project: SunteckCity is a 23 acres mixed-use township comprising of residential, commercial, fine dining restaurants, entertainment facilities & much more

Location: Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon West.

Configuration: 2 & 3 bed residences with Private Decks

USPs:

Aerodynamically designed towers overlooking the beautifully designed podium

3 magnificent towers with only four apartments per floor

First habitable floor at 89 feet from ground level

Windows of each room faces either East or West

Possession: In 12 months

Current Status: RERA Registered

TRANSCON TRIUMPH

MUMBAI

Its uber-luxury residences are well ventilated and designed to provide you with panoramic views of the city’s skyline

Transcon Triumph is a residential and commercial development located in Andheri West, in the heart of Mumbai. Nestled in the vicinity of some of the most noted residential complexes and close proximity to malls, cinemas, restaurants and everyday convenienceone can ask for. It has on offer both residences and commercial outlets. The project has good accessibility from both link road and Veera-Desai Road along with excellent connectivity to all the key infrastructures like airport, metro, and Western Express Highway.

Spread over an area of approximately 3.5 acres, its uber-luxury residences are designed to provide you with panoramic views of the city’s skyline. The project’s T1 has offered very must-needed amenities like co-working space, which is very much essential in the current scenario, 35+ top-notch amenities are designed to enhance one’s lifestyle and elevate the overall standard of living, free of unnecessary encumbrances. It also has the best of the amenities with the largest podium space in Andheri West.

Developer: Transcon Developers Private Limited

Location: Andheri West

Type of Project: Residential and commercial

Configuration: 1, 2, 3 BHK apartments and retail shops ranging from 675 sq.ft. to 1850 sq.ft.

USPs:

Approx. 48,000 sq. ft. of recreational space

35+ amenities such as multi-level car parks, opulent club, first-floor shopping, cricket pitch, jogging track, squash court, senior citizen corner, kid’s play area, infinity swimming pool, and more.

Approx. 3.5 acre land parcel

Grand triple-height lobby

Located at the most vibrant region of the western suburbs

Launched in: March 2021 (T2 & T3)

Possession: T1 delivered; June 2026 (T2 & T3)

Current Status: Construction in full swing (T2 & T3)

URBAN SQUARE

UDAIPUR

This iconic hospitality project-focused all under one roof lifestyle destination. The development is a balanced mix of commercial, retail, hospitality and entertainment

The Urban Square is an iconic hospitality project-focused all under one roof lifestyle destination development with a balanced mix of commercial, retail, hospitality and entertainment. Urban Square has already started to offer possession to its customers & tenants, and the mall is likely to become operational by March 2022. Also, the work has been completed ahead of the RERA schedule. Till now, we have bagged nine awards, including international awards, most recently it was awarded the ‘Upcoming Mall in Rajasthan’ and ‘Iconic Project of the Year’.

Being developed with Rs.300 crore investment, it is one of the few projects in Udaipur where work is proceeding according to schedule. There isn’t much inventory available in the mall right now. Since the pandemic, the project has taken strides of success by signing deals with some major retail brands.

Urban Square has the best brand mix, with over 55 brands already signed up. Urban Square has leading global brands such as Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, INOX, Holiday Inn, Adidas, Puma, Sketcher, Peter England, Blackberry, F-Bar, Rare Rabbit, Body Shop, Forest Essential, Duty Free, KFC, Pizza hut, Keventers & Hamleys, Go Colors, Funland, Go kart, etc. already signed.

Developer: Bhumika Group

Type of Project: Mixed-use all under one roof development

Location: Gaurav Path, NH-8, Udaipur

Configuration: It has a mall, multiplex, retail outlets, offices, 5-star hotel, a food court, multiple restaurants, bars, cafes, gaming zone, 15000 sqft banquet space and the68 serviced apartments

USPs:

Spread over an area of 1.8 mn.sq.ft., it’s Rajasthan’s largest mall

Located 20 minutes from the Maharana Pratap Airport and 7 minutes from the city centre

‘All under one roof’ concept

Launched in: August 2017

Possession: First phase already started

Current Status: Out of the total 1.8 mn.sq.ft, around 1 mn.sq.ft. is ready for the fit outs. Construction work of second phase will commence soon.

WAVE CITY

GHAZIABAD

This integrated hi-tech city offers a bouquet of residential innovations from penthouses, sky villas, independent floors, plots, apartments to homebuyers

Wave City, ‘Ek Naya Basta Hua Shahar’, the first operational hi-tech city in North India, amalgamates the latest technology, sustainable development, eco-friendly practices, and modern-day luxuries seamlessly. Spread across 4300 acres, the township is strategically located on NH-24. It offers a bouquet of residential innovations from sky villas, independent floors, plots, apartments to homebuyers which embody a mix of technology and tradition while providing for holistic living in its truest sense. It is India’s largest pre-certified platinum-rated green township and is equipped with high-tech intelligent systems like central command centre, smart meters, intelligent traffic management, waste management, 24X7 CCTV surveillance, weather substation, complete fibre optic connectivity, etc which befits every pocket.

Developer: Uppal Chaddha Hi-Tech Developers Ltd.

Location: NH-24, Ghaziabad

Type of Project: Township with residential mid-rise/ low rise, floors, residential plots, independent floors, sky villas and commercial plots

Configuration: Mixed innovations comprising luxury condominiums, apartments, independent floors and plots, commercial centre, designated club houses, and upcoming sports complex and city club

USPs:

An integrated hi-tech city which is an amalgam of technology, eco-friendly features and 500 acres of green open spaces

Vast spread across 4300+ acres

Upcoming sports complex and city level club

Located on NH-24, 15 mins from Noida Sec 62 and 30 mins from Akshardham Temple

Launched in: 2009

Possession: 7000+ possession letters handed across residential, plots and commercial

Current Status: In delivered products, 1250+ families are living currently. Rest of the products are under different phases of delivery and construction