Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

Over the years, one financial instrument that piqued his interest was options. This interest led him to develop a strategy, which is a variation of a Short Strangle for NIFTY 50 options contracts.

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed
Aaryan Magan

Trending

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T18:13:08+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 6:13 pm

Aaryan Magan is a 17-year-old student from Kolkata, India. Having been involved in capital markets since the early age of 13, he has been able to gain considerable hands-on experience in such markets. He has gained a deep understanding of the intricacies of the field. His particular areas of interest include stocks, derivatives, and cryptocurrency.

Over the years, one financial instrument that piqued his interest was options. This interest led him to develop a strategy, which is a variation of a Short Strangle for NIFTY 50 options contracts. To understand what an options contract is, let us have Aaryan explain it himself: “Let us understand this with the help of an example. For instance, you buy a property in an industrial area that is yet to be developed. After a few years, when the development of the industrial area is completed, you list your property for sale and notice that the value of your property increased by manifold. What just happened? Your property’s value was derived from the condition of the industrial area around. ‘Options’ work in a similar way. They derive their value from an underlying asset, which in this example was the industrial area. There are usually two types of options: ‘calls and puts’. A call’s value would usually increase if the value of the underlying asset increased, whereas a put’s value would usually increase if the value of the underlying asset decreased.”

Aaryan hopes that the readers now have a basic understanding of what an options contract is and shall now move on to explaining the strategy he developed:

My strategy involves short selling a slightly OTM (Out of the Money) call and a similar put having the same weekly expiry, depending upon the status of INDIAVIX (A Volatility Index). The reason for choosing INDIAVIX is that it gives us an overall view of the volatility expected in a market, thus giving us an idea of how the NIFTY 50-- a prime market index-- is going to move. Lower values of INDIAVIX imply lower volatility in the market. When I correlated these lower levels of volatility with prices of NIFTY 50 options contracts, I made an interesting observation: the gamma component, which tracks the rate of change of the delta of an underlying asset, was affected adversely implying a low rate of change in delta. However, this low rate of change doesn’t imply a stable price due to a factor known as time decay, and that is exactly what can be taken advantage.

In market periods when INDIAVIX is low, we can short sell such contracts to obtain the premium and close our positions at a point when the value of these options becomes almost nil due to time decay. Using this strategy, there have been instances where nearly the entire premium has been obtained as profit. A necessary safeguard for this strategy is a strict stop loss-- in case things go wrong due to a sudden shift in the market.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

To conclude, a time when this strategy could have been used effectively would be the period of consolidation in the market from mid-June to the end of July. On 18th June, INDIAVIX stood at a low level of 10.6125. During this time, the market was range-bound, and consequently, INDIAVIX hit quite a few lows as well.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Topgallant Media Acknowledged And Felicitated The Winners Of Iconic Summit & Awards 2021

Topgallant Media Acknowledged And Felicitated The Winners Of Iconic Summit & Awards 2021

Entrepreneur Prasad Nagarkar Highlights The Responsibility Of Being An Influencer

Benjamin Tan, Amazon FBA Expert On Building 6-Figure Online Businesses

Goolam Vahanvati- A Lawyer Who Left His Mark On The Indian Law System

'The Day I Broke Your Heart' Holds The True Essence Of Love & Heartbreak

Meet The Sikh Supermom, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja

Vibhor Saini’s Musical Legacy: Saraswati Music College And Its Countless Memories

Venture Care Makes Fundraising A Cakewalk Through Investor Outreach And Transaction Services

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Leafberry, The Right Platform For Your Customer Connect

Leafberry, The Right Platform For Your Customer Connect

Founder Of SS Motivation, Sunil ydv SS Makes Society Worth Living With Its Exceptional Approach

Founder Of SS Motivation, Sunil ydv SS Makes Society Worth Living With Its Exceptional Approach

Reels Of Empowerment

Reels Of Empowerment

Azeez Abdulla Appointed As The President Of Achievers Olympiad Foundation – Delhi

Azeez Abdulla Appointed As The President Of Achievers Olympiad Foundation – Delhi

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Naseer Ganai / The Kashmiri Pandit leader Sanjay Tickoo said there has to be a collective response to the killings, otherwise the situation resembles that of the 90’s.

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

Koushik Paul / With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement