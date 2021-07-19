122+ Companies At Woxsen University Final Placements 2021

Hyderabad, June 2021 - With over 122 companies participating in the Final Placement drive for 2021, Woxsen University maintains its 100% track record yet again for its Flagship PG (MBA) Programs. The participating companies saw a judicious mix of long-time associations as well as first-time recruiters. Amongst them were leading organizations like KPMG, Scaler Academy, TCS, Dukes, Dell, Collegedunia, Deloitte, Invesco, Fresh prints, Standard Chartered, Aditya Birla Group, and Amazon, confirming their recruiting intent from Woxsen University.

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, the placement drive was successfully completed in virtual mode. Recording an upward trend in the Highest Package which went upto 16.0 LPA from 13.0 LPA last year, the Top 20% Average touched 11.7 LPA, while 7.9 LPA is the Overall Average Package for the graduating class of 2021. In comparison to the previous year, Woxsen saw a positive trend in the pre-placement offers (PPOs) / pre-placement interviews (PPI).

With companies like Scaler Academy, Byju’s and Jaro Education stepping in, the sector-wise trend this year saw the rise of Edu-Tech. While the ITES & BSFI sector took the lead, Consulting, Real-Estate and Food & Beverages followed suit.

Woxsen University has had a slew of accomplishments in the academic year of 2020-21, scaling the charts with Rank 4th in All India Top Private University Category and Rank 14th in All India Top 100 B-Schools, Times B-School Ranking 2021. Having been conferred with prestigious memberships by world’s largest accreditation bodies for business education; the School of Business, Woxsen University added to its name 4 new international memberships with EFMD, RRBM, PRME and GRLI

