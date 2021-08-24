03 To 400+ Employees: The Evolution Of Hyperlink Infosystem In Just Seven Years

Mobile apps are everywhere now. The app market is thriving and is projected to reach $10.3 trillion in 2022. But back in 2011, the world of tech was almost nothing like it is today. It was primarily focused on websites and going digital, expected starting one. The concept for mobile apps was non-existent, at least in India. Clients are now looking for mobile apps to be the litmus test for the growth of the company.

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a well-known name in the mobile app, web development, software & IT industry globally. So it was the time when Harnil Oza, an MCA dropout from GTU, started Hyperlink InfoSystemin 2011. He had no sound knowledge of setting up a business but having the technical knowledge to code the solutions.

In 2012, Hyperlink InfoSystem started app development services for Android and iOS both. By 2013, Harnil Oza hired three of his techie friends, set up an office in a well-known building in Ahmedabad, India, and worked on different app ideas for Android and iOS platforms. As mobile apps are new in the market, only a few companies were providing app development services. In Q1 2014, a company had successfully reached a mark of 25+ employees.

With the years passing, the Ahmedabad-based company keeps growing in projects, employees, and successful solutions. The company showed tremendous growth in just a few years. The company's huge jump in increasing team strength, increasing premises and number of mobile app projects delivered is incredible. Between 2013 and 2019, Hyperlink InfoSystem has provided the best software solution for thousands of clients across India, USA, UK, Canada, UAE, France, Australia, and parts of Europe, developed over 3,000+ apps for various industries (restaurants, healthcare, transportation, social media, entertainment, games, education, etc.), and appeared as one of the top mobile app development companies in the world. To increase its presence worldwide, Hyperlink InfoSystem opened multiple offices in the USA, UK, Canada, France, Australia, including one office in One World Trade Center, New York.

After becoming one of the most trusted names for mobile app development, the company has explored newer horizons. They worked on the latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, and many more.

During the pandemic situation in 2020 due to COVID-19, many businesses faced a huge loss in their sales and revenue. Despite COVID-19, Hyperlink InfoSystem focuses on delivering its commitments to clients. With Work From Home for all employees, the company grew with more solutions and helped many businesses complete digital transformation. After seeing such a huge requirement, the company decided to increase their team strength and hire more employees to serve its clients with digital solutions using the latest technologies. Till Q1 2021, Hyperlink InfoSystem reported 400+ employees and became one of the most trusted brands for all tech requirements worldwide.

The company has also worked with one of the leading healthcare organizations and developed Vaccine Management System using Salesforce CRM that helps private companies, governments, and various healthcare organizations. With the incredible growth in the last few years, Hyperlink InfoSystem will focus more on client satisfaction with their delivered solutions and work more on the latest technologies, including AI, BI, ML, IoT, Big Data analytics, and many more.

Harnil Oza, Founder & CEO, Hyperlink InfoSystem, says, "I started this company with the dream of becoming one of the best and biggest IT companies in the world. We are on a mission to become a one-stop destination for all tech requirements and serve more and more clients globally. The coming years will be the busiest for all of us, and we are always ready to upgrade our skills to match future tech requirements."

With a more than 95% client retention rate, Hyperlink InfoSystem served startups to enterprise-level businesses worldwide and delivered the most successful solutions for their custom requirements. In this competitive world, hard work done by the team of Hyperlink InfoSystem shines their name as one of the most popular app developers in India. If you have any requirements, email them at info@hyperlinkinfosystem.com or visit the website (https://www.hyperlinkinfosystem.com).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine