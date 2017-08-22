The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:54 am National

Outlook Speakout Award To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 'Sponsored', Alleges BJP, Congress

"If the chief minister is hailed as the best administrator even after the mining scam involving crores of rupees during the BJD rule, it is surprising," senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Speakout Award To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 'Sponsored', Alleges BJP, Congress
Jitender Gupta/Outlook
Outlook Speakout Award To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 'Sponsored', Alleges BJP, Congress
outlookindia.com
2017-08-22T10:05:15+0530

The BJP and the Congress on Monday dubbed the 'Best Administrator' award won by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by Outlook, 'sponsored'. 

Patnaik won the Outlook Speakout Award and was adjudged as the best administrator in the country in New Delhi on Friday. He was chosen from among six chief ministers from across the country.

"If the chief minister is hailed as the best administrator even after the mining scam involving crores of rupees during the BJD rule, it is surprising," senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"When pregnant women are delivering babies on roads and a tribal man has to carry his wife's body on his shoulder for 10 km, how can the chief minister become the best administrator in the country," Congress spokesman Sarat Rout asked.

Meanwhile, the council of ministers congratulated Patnaik during a meeting and said the award would further strengthen him to do good service to the people of Odisha.

Senior cabinet minister Damodar Rout, sources said, praised Patnaik's 17 years' rule during which farmers' income were doubled, infant mortality rate and poverty rate was reduced and women empowerment ensured.

Lauding Patnaik for effectively managing disasters like Phailin and Hudhud, Rout said Patnaik believes in three Ts - transparency, teamwork and technology - for good governance.

The people of Odisha would benefit from Patnaik's 3T formula and urged Patnaik to take Odisha to the number one state in the country.

Meanwhile, it was a celebration like situation at the state secretariat as a number of officers including the chief secretary A P Padhi and home secretary Asit Tripathy went to the CMO to greet the chief minister.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dharmendra Pradhan Naveen Patnaik Delhi - New Delhi Odisha Congress BJP BJD National
Next Story : Personal Corridor, Meeting Room, Luxurious Bed, LED TV: The Lavish Jail Life Of Sasikala According To Former DIG Roopa
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters