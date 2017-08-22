Outlook Speakout Award To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 'Sponsored', Alleges BJP, Congress

The BJP and the Congress on Monday dubbed the 'Best Administrator' award won by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by Outlook, 'sponsored'.

Patnaik won the Outlook Speakout Award and was adjudged as the best administrator in the country in New Delhi on Friday. He was chosen from among six chief ministers from across the country.

"If the chief minister is hailed as the best administrator even after the mining scam involving crores of rupees during the BJD rule, it is surprising," senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"When pregnant women are delivering babies on roads and a tribal man has to carry his wife's body on his shoulder for 10 km, how can the chief minister become the best administrator in the country," Congress spokesman Sarat Rout asked.

Meanwhile, the council of ministers congratulated Patnaik during a meeting and said the award would further strengthen him to do good service to the people of Odisha.

Senior cabinet minister Damodar Rout, sources said, praised Patnaik's 17 years' rule during which farmers' income were doubled, infant mortality rate and poverty rate was reduced and women empowerment ensured.

Lauding Patnaik for effectively managing disasters like Phailin and Hudhud, Rout said Patnaik believes in three Ts - transparency, teamwork and technology - for good governance.

The people of Odisha would benefit from Patnaik's 3T formula and urged Patnaik to take Odisha to the number one state in the country.

Meanwhile, it was a celebration like situation at the state secretariat as a number of officers including the chief secretary A P Padhi and home secretary Asit Tripathy went to the CMO to greet the chief minister.

PTI