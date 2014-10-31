Opposition Parties Led By Congress Protest Against Suspension Of Six MPs
Opposition parties led by the Congress today protested against the suspension of six Congress MPs from Lok Sabha at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament House.
Leaders of the Congress, Left, the Trinamool Congress, the RJD, the JD(U) shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government over the suspension of the MPs for five days and said they would protest inside Parliament also.
They urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to reconsider the suspensions of MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Ranjeet Ranjan, Adhir Ranjan Choudhry, K Suresh and MK Raghavan.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, JD-U's Sharad Yadav, CPI's D Raja, NCP's Supriya Sule and TMC leaders, including Kalyan Banerjee, were among those who led the protests.
The six suspended MPs were also present at the protest.
Earlier, the Congress held a strategy meeting to discuss the suspension of its MPs.
The Congress members were yesterday suspended from Lok Sabha by Mahajan for causing "grave disorder" by storming the Well, tearing papers and throwing them towards the Chair during their protests over the lynching issue.
Ordering their suspension amid noisy protests by Congress members and counter-slogans of "shame, shame" from the BJP benches, the speaker said their conduct was "highly unbecoming" and had undermined the Chair's dignity.
