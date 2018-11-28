﻿
Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Yadav also hit out at the Chief Minister saying that under the leadership of Adityanath the state is being ruled by the criminals.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2018
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
File Photo
2018-11-28T18:32:21+0530

Opposition slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state, days after a man was allegedly beaten to death in full public view in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Speaking to ANI, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said that ever since Adityanath came to power in the state, a new "lynching raj" has evolved in the state.

"Ever since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state, we are hearing the news about the 'Gunda Raj,' 'Jungle Raj' in Uttar Pradesh and this new episode only proves that the 'Lynching Raj' is also there. The common people are feeling threatened and unsafe," Bhadoria said.

Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Yadav also hit out at the Chief Minister saying that under the leadership of Adityanath the state is being ruled by the criminals.

"There is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. There is only Yogi Ji's jungle raj. It seems as if criminals rule the state. The government remains mum over all these incidents. No one is safe in Uttar Pradesh. The state is ruled by the criminals," Yadav told ANI.

On Monday, the video of a man being thrashed by six people after he was dragged out of a police van went viral on social media. The man identified as Rajendra was being taken into the police custody for allegedly creating nuisance in a drunken state.

One person has been arrested in this regard, while a lookout notice has been issued for five others who allegedly attacked Rajendra.

(ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Lynching BJP National

