It Will Require A Behavioral Change To Weed Out Patriarchy At All Levels

A patriarchal society confers the title of “breadwinners” on a man and bestows him with the responsibility to earn for the family. It confers another title on him as “head of the family” which thematically corresponds to “white man’s burden” as it creates an illusion that only men are capable of earning for the family. Unfortunately, the phrase “father is the head of the family” is taught as a lesson in pre-primary schools, thereby, sowing the seeds of inequality in innocent minds. This illusion, born out of a patriarchal mindset, lays the foundation for socio-economic gender inequality and is the root cause of intergenerational inequality faced by women.

In a traditional Indian family, women are the first to wake up and last to sleep. Her day begins before sunrise and ends late night after completing all household chores such as cooking, washing, care work, etc. which is classified by the society as “her responsibility”. According to UNICEF, “girls between age 5 and 14 years old spend 40 percent more time a day on unpaid domestic chores compared to boys to their age,” yet her work and service is the least recognised in the society. The data is relevant because it points out two fundamental human rights violations, i.e. right to education and child labour.

The classification of work based on gender has widened socio-economic inequality among genders. The household chores and care work done by women is unpaid and categorised as ‘care economy’ which is not taken into account while calculating the Gross Domestic Product.

Household chores include cooking food for the family at least thrice a day. Women are often the victims of food discrimination because there still exist families where women are the last ones to eat; the consequence of which is undernourishment. The food discrimination is based on the notion that it is men who bear the solemn duty of earning for the family and, hence, deserve to be fed before others. According to a UN Human Rights Council report, girls and women constitute 60 percent of the world’s chronically hungry population. The lack of nourishment has severe consequences on women’s health, especially reproductive health. It is a fact that an undernourished mother gives birth to an undernourished child, thereby perpetuating a vicious cycle of intergenerational under-nutrition. This vicious cycle, caused by food discrimination, is another social evil born out of the son-preference attitude of the patriarchal mindset, and can be broken and a healthy generation can be brought to the world without any huge investments or effort. To achieve that, all you need is to provide healthy nutrition to women. After all, isn’t she entitled to afair share of a meal?

According to the International Labor Organisation’s report, 80 percent of domestic workers in the world are women and girls. The domestic work sector, which is an unorganised sector, is poorly regulated and considered merely as ‘informal help;’ therefore, domestic workers don’t enjoy the benefits under labour laws.

The life of Maharashtra’s “water wives” is the best example to illustrate this gender-based inequality. For years, men in Denganmal, a water-scarce village in Maharashtra, have practiced polygamy solely to ensure that the household water requirements are met. When the first wife falls sick and becomes unable to fetch water, the second wife takes her place and continues till she falls sick and this cycle continues. This also points out the fact that though natural calamities like drought affect both men and women equally, its severity is more experienced by women.

The patriarchal mindset of male dominance, gender inequality in household chores, classification of work based on gender, and food discrimination causes poverty, deprivation of education, exploitation, undernourishment, and violence against women and girls. This is nothing but characteristics of domestic servitude which is a form of modern slavery.

Unlike other contemporary forms of slavery such as human trafficking, sex-trafficking, bonded labour, and descent-based slavery; domestic servitude has unique characteristics. At first, the place of occurrence of domestic servitude is a private household where the victim lives with her family members and the perpetrators of slavery are victim’s relatives. Second, in other forms of modern slavery, the victim is conscious that his/her right is violated and he/she is a victim of slavery, but, in case of domestic servitude, the victims are mostly either daughters or wives who accept this responsibility as an obligation towards the family, without knowing that she is becoming a victim of domestic servitude and refusal to discharge the responsibility would result in violence against her. Domestic servitude and domestic violence, though spread across the globe are the least recognised human rights violation.

When it comes to a solution, the major challenge is to identify the victims because they are largely invisible. Their hue and cry echoing on the four walls of the household remains unheard of. As their social interaction is restricted, they have no means to seek help. Also, domestic servitude occurs in a most private place, i.e. household, and hence the law enforcement agencies are restricted to a great extent by the right to privacy. At last, the perpetrators are mostly her near and dear ones who prevent her from going against the family.

The only solution to this social evil is reinforcing the need for behavioral change. Empowerment begins at home. Practice and propagate the culture of “he for she” at the household level which starts with ending the classification of work based on gender as “his” and “her”. Instead, the notion of “our responsibility” should be embraced. This brings an end to gender-based discrimination of work at the household level. The next step is to strengthen measures to promote girls’ and women’s education. As social reformer Sree Narayana Guru said, “One can prosper through education and strengthen through the organisation”. Providing education to women and promoting the participation of women in organisational activities would empower them and eventually they would participate in socio-economic activities. Thirdly, practice and propagate ‘he for she’ culture at workplaces and all other spheres of life to wipe off gender discrimination. The new wave of the Cultural Revolution has begun and has been initiated and revolutionised across the globe by the United Nations Women. The new Cultural Revolution would soon redefine a familiar quote in a new fashion, “behind the success of every woman, there is a strong man.”

Needless to say, tapping the potential of women would boost the growth of the national economy; but more than that, her role is inevitable in achieving sustainable development, disarmament, and mitigating climate change. In other words, women empowerment is the need of the hour and is an important factor in achieving peace and security across the globe.

(The author is an advocate, High Court of Kerala.)