Dances for all nations

Rukmini Chatterjee has always embraced a unique world view. Though it's been nearly two decades since she was based in Paris, Chatterjee has continued her Bharatha Natham performances, performing for events organised by the likes of Hermes and Galleries Layfayette, creating choreographies that narrate global stories. Bharatha Natham and Hip Hop, Flamenco and Kathak, Tango and Classical ballet--the East and West have always moved in sync on her stage as she has created whirling, rhythmic patterns that speak of an undeniable truth--all art, beats to the same rhythm.

Now based in Delhi, Chaterjee is planning her next show. This one will be an exception as it will contain only Indian performers. Blame it on Covid-19 or attribute it to a new sensitivity that recognises the variety of dance forms available within India. “These Corona times have made me think differently,” the dancer says. “They have inspired me to work with local artistes and yet create a universally relevant choreography,” she adds.

Her theme will hinge on the concept of desire. Explaining the choice, she says “the reason why I have chosen to work with the theme of desire is because India has deeply reflected on this theme since time immemorial. I wish to continue on the same path and bring forth a choreography which will speak to a contemporary global audience.” Quoting the Rig Veda she adds, “desire was the firstborn of all things and from desire, the world was born.”

The choreography will include three dancers, performing in classical Indian dance styles, expounding a story line which will head towards a climax through rhythm, lyricism and emotion, “so that the Rasa of desire is born in the hearts of the audiences.” The exploration of the universal emotions of passion, jealousy, anger, love and peace will be the building blocks of this leitmotif. “The profane and the sacred, the old and the new will seamlessly merge in this piece,” she explains.

The theme of desire was also central to Chatterjee’s last performance, held in December. Shiv Yin, as the ballet was called, mingled Tai Chi and contemporary Chinese dance forms along with Bharatha Natham, Odissi and Kathak. Created under the auspices of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC), which works to bring India and China together through art, Shiv Yin narrated a love story that portrayed the emotions of desire, jealousy, anger and ultimate union. Sanskrit mantras and poetry sourced from Indian and Chinese texts blended with the music of both nations to create the aural score for the dancers. The choreography was done in collaboration with Teng Aimin, who heads the Beijing City Contemporary Dance Company.



Though she would like to keep the much-acclaimed performance alive, heeding to the uncertain relationship at political levels between the two countries, Chatterjee is deep into etching out her new project. If the virus abates and a live performance is possible, the show will go on stage by December this year. If not, Chatterjee will have to choose to delay, or go digital. Either way, her desire to perform will not go unfulfilled.

Steeped In Bhakti

Warkaris, who are mainly farmer-pilgrims from Maharashtra, have been singing their way to the darshan of Krishna, since the 13th century. The songs they sing are steeped in bhakti, composed by saint poets like Tukaram and Dhaneshwari.

The music comes straight from the heart. Warkari singers do not perform for mortal beings, their musical offerings are mostly for the ears of their lord, the Vittal of Pandharpur.

That is why it is a rare treat to be able to listen to a performance of Warkari music. On September 12 at 7 PM, Avadhoot Gandhi and his group will perform a concert--Songs of Devotion & Ecstasy: The Varkari Tradition.

Though the pilgrimage is usually undertaken in late June or July depending on when the Ashadi Ekadasi occurs, this performance is still expected to evoke the same emotions that anyone would experience on listening to the groups of farmer-pilgrims wading their way on foot across Maharashtra, to gather at the temple.

If you are interested in catching this earthy flavour of devotion, tune in at www.insider.in. Tickets cost Rs 200.

Applause for a flute maker

How often do we take a moment while listening to a performance, to reflect about the creator of the instruments we are listening to? While artistes are visible and heard, the instrument maker is hidden in anonymity, known only to the practitioners of the art.

Deep in the heart of Bhubaneshwar, in Hariprasad Chaurasia’s gurukul in Vrindaban, Digvijay Singh Chauhan is making the most of pandemic situation that has prevented performances, by creating an online series on his chosen instrument—the flute. Titled Bansuri Review, the series celebrates varied aspects of the flute. The latest episode, is about Satyabrata Sahoo of Bangalore, a young flute maker. Flautists have a range of flutes in different scales. According to Sahoo, the science and craft that go into the making of a simple flute fit for a classical flautist, is quite unique and intense.

Satyabrata Sahoo playing his flute.

As Sahoo plays one of his bamboo flutes, to test the tonal quality, it produces a rich, deep and mesmerising sound, which speaks as much of his training with the maestro, Chaurasia, as the quality of the flute he is playing. Sahoo adds that the flute is affordable enough even for beginners learning the instrument and it can be sourced from Swara Flutes, Bangalore.

