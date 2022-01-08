Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Only Vaccinated Passengers Allowed On Suburban Trains In Chennai Region: Southern Railway

The Southern Railway also warned of collecting Rs 500 as fine from a passenger who is found not wearing a face mask in the premises.

Only Vaccinated Passengers Allowed On Suburban Trains In Chennai Region: Southern Railway
A health worker disinfects the railway station. | PTI Photo

Trending

Only Vaccinated Passengers Allowed On Suburban Trains In Chennai Region: Southern Railway
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T20:56:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 8:56 pm

In view of the steep rise in new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, passengers who have received the two doses of vaccination would be allowed to travel on its suburban services with effect from January 10, the Southern Railway said on Saturday.

In the latest set of guidelines issued by it, passengers with two doses of vaccination would be allowed to take up journeys in the Chennai region. The Southern Railway also warned of collecting Rs 500 as fine from a passenger who is found not wearing a face mask in the premises. Taking into account the current surge in COVID-19 cases and a threat of the Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed several restrictions from January 6 onwards following which suburban train services are operating with 50 per cent seating capacity.        

With effect from 4 am on January 10 till 23.59 pm on January 31, only passengers in possession of certificate of COVID-19 vaccination would be permitted to travel in suburban trains, a press release said. The passengers need to produce the vaccination certificate for issue of journey or season tickets at the counters along with a valid identification proof, the release said. The Southern Railway said during the above mentioned period, the UTS on mobile application service would not be available to passengers.

Related Stories

Election Dates Announced For UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa And Manipur; Check Schedule Here

In view of the pandemic situation prevailing in the country and taking into account the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railway said it has been bringing in various restrictions and relaxations wherever required. In an appeal to passengers, the Southern Railway said they should take up travelling as per the norms laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Government of Tamil Nadu. Passengers are requested to adhere to all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing face mask and washing hands at regular intervals in the station and also while onboard the train, the release added. As of Friday, the COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu climbed to 27,76,413 with 8,981 cases while the toll mounted to 36,833 with eight more fatalities. 

-With PTI Inputs

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chennai COVID 19 covid vaccine Passenger Railways Face Mask Pandemic
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Steve Smith Joins Bradman, Waugh, Gower In Elite Ashes List

Steve Smith Joins Bradman, Waugh, Gower In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement