02 September 2017 Last Updated at 9:18 am National

One Terrorist Killed During Encounter In Kashmir's Kulgam

The operation was executed at the Tantrypora area of Kulgam early this morning.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
2017-09-02T09:37:01+0530

One terrorist has been killed during an encounter with security forces in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.  

The operation was executed  at the Tantrypora area on Saturday morning, reported ANI.

Militants on Friday opened fire on a police bus on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Pantha Chowk area here, killing a policeman and injuring three others.

The bus carrying personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police came under fire from the militants in the evening. The vehicle was going from Bemina to Zewan, a police official said.

Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Terrorism National News Analysis

