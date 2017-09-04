The Website
04 September 2017 National

One NSCN-K Militant Killed, One Soldier Hurt In Special Forces Operation Along Arunachal-Myanmar Border

One AK-56, one radio set, one hand grenade and live bullets have also been recovered in the ongoing operation, which started at 7,30 am on Monday, according to ANI.
Outlook Web Bureau
One NSCN-K Militant Killed, One Soldier Hurt In Special Forces Operation Along Arunachal-Myanmar Border
One NSCN-K Militant Killed, One Soldier Hurt In Special Forces Operation Along Arunachal-Myanmar Border
One National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) cadre was killed and one Indian Army personnel was injured in an operation conducted by the Special Forces in Longding district along Arunachal-Myanmar border.

One AK-56, one radio set, one hand grenade and live bullets have also been recovered in the ongoing operation, which started at 7,30 am on Monday, according to ANI.

On Friday, a self-styled corporal of the banned Naga rebel group, NSCN (K), was gunned down by troops of Assam Rifles near Kunsa village in Longding district.

Details are awaited...

