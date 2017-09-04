One NSCN-K Militant Killed, One Soldier Hurt In Special Forces Operation Along Arunachal-Myanmar Border

One National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) cadre was killed and one Indian Army personnel was injured in an operation conducted by the Special Forces in Longding district along Arunachal-Myanmar border.

One AK-56, one radio set, one hand grenade and live bullets have also been recovered in the ongoing operation, which started at 7,30 am on Monday, according to ANI.

On Friday, a self-styled corporal of the banned Naga rebel group, NSCN (K), was gunned down by troops of Assam Rifles near Kunsa village in Longding district.

Details are awaited...