Google Techie Lynched, Two Injured On Suspicion Of Being Child-Lifters In Bidar, Karnataka

One man was lynched to death and two severely injured after a mob attacked them on suspicion of being child-traffickers in Karnataka's Bidar district on Friday night.

The incident took place when deceased, Mohammed Azam and his two friends, who hail from Hyderabad, were visiting their friend Mohammed Bashir in Mandikera village here.

The injured, were Qatar nationals.

The victim was a software engineer working with Google, reported the NDTV.

According to Ahmed, the cousin brother of the Qatar national, along with four members went to Aurad Taluk in Bidar district to visit their friend. On reaching there, they went to sit by a lake where they offered chocolates to some students. The parents and the locals objected to it, realizing they didn't belong from there.

As the men were trying to leave, villagers gathered in groups blocking the road and started assaulting them. During the attack, Azam died on spot.

"My cousins went to Aurad for a picnic; my brother gave chocolates to school children. We don't know what their parents thought but several villagers gathered and assaulted them," said Ahmed.

The Hyderabad police said that they have spoken to Bidar police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC by district police.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)