Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

On New year eve, shoppers gather at popular Delhi hotpots; enforcement measures in place

Adequate security arrangements were to be put in place on the eve of new year to implement the guidelines issued by DDMA keeping in view spread of covid-19 in the national capital, police said.

On New year eve, shoppers gather at popular Delhi hotpots; enforcement measures in place
Enforcement staff was on the ground to ensure that DDMA's guidelines were being followed.

Trending

On New year eve, shoppers gather at popular Delhi hotpots; enforcement measures in place
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T11:11:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:11 am

Shoppers and new year revellers gathered at popular hotspot like Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar on Friday even as there was intensive patrolling and enforcement to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, amid a rise in infections in the national capital. 

At Sarojini Nagar Market, crowds were seen in the areas where enforcement teams were not present. "Today, when I visited the market, I saw that there was smaller crowd in interior areas where there was police patrolling and enforcement teams of district. But outer areas of the market had a huge crowd with some people not even wearing masks," said a visitor.

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association, however, rued that there was a thin crowd and shopkeepers incurred huge losses. "The shops are opening on an odd-even basis. We had stocked up woollen clothes for selling but now with thin crowds we are not anticipating a huge business. How will we store these clothes and whether they will remain in vogue next year is also the question," he said.

Randhawa said that with December 31 being an odd day, shops with odd numbers opened and it is supposed remain the same on January 1, since it is also an odd day. "But the owners of shops with even numbers spoke to the authorities and tomorrow, despite it being January 1, shops with even numbers will open. This will upset the entire month's set up. How will the enforcement teams challan shops?"

He stressed that they are ensuring adherence to COVID-19 norms in the market and even distributing masks to visitors and shops are not allowing entry to those without masks. According to market association of Connaught Place, a Delhi police team was patrolling and making announcements asking people to leave timely in order to reach home by 10 pm as per the guidelines.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"The crowd is usual. It is exactly what it is everyday. Even if the government has asked the shops to open on odd even, the crowd is still the same. It’s a pity that election rallies can go and the traders have to suffer," said Atul Bhargav, president, New Delhi traders association.

Enforcement staff from NDMC were also on the ground to ensure that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's guidelines are followed, he said, adding that despite the government's announcements the crowd is not exactly thinner. There were long queues at metro station gates.

Strict action was taken against those found violating the DDMA guidelines and not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, the police said. From ensuring that night curfew is strictly enforced to intensifying patrolling in areas such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, Hauz Khas among other specific areas of party hubs and prosecuting those found indulging in drunken driving or eve-teasing, the Delhi Police had put its force on toes also with respect to anti-terror measures.

Special teams in plain clothes including special teams of women personnel had been deployed across the national capital to ensure safety and security of women, police said. Delhi Police Spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said, "Adequate number of police arrangements had been made. Strict enforcement of DDMA guidelines were being ensured and citizens were requested to abide by the guidelines and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour."

Police personnel were patrolling at different areas in the national capital to ensure that the Covid appropriate behaviours was being followed and smooth flow of traffic was being ensured.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Covid Protocols Delhi Police Night Curfew
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after a stampede killed 12 pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement