On Her Father's Death Anniversary, Mehbooba Revives Slogans For Peace Through Dialogue

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today said it would advance vision of party patron Mufti Mohmmad Sayeed to take the state out of political instability and related woes.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in her address at Darushukh park on the second death anniversary of her father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, said Jammu and Kashmir is again passing through a critical phase as relations between India and Pakistan have receded back to confrontation after a brief phase of bonhomie and cooperation during Vajpayee and Musharaf governments.

She said Mufti’s vision of peace through dialogue and reconciliation was the main source of that discourse.

Mehbooba revived slogans “grenade se na goli se baat bane gi boli se “ and “bare sageer mein aman ki khatir hind pak dosti zaroori hai”.

The PDP president said people of Jammu and Kashmir have been the worst sufferers of Indo- Pak hostility. "Deaths on both sides of the border and killings inside state rob “us” of peace and “only grave yards are piling devouring sons of the soil."

Mehbooba said dialogue was the only way out and made an appeal to governments of India and Pakistan to resume talks and resolve mutual issues amicably. “Dialogue alone will end mayhem and destruction and will bring peace” she said. She said Jammu and Kashmir in this process will facilitate than impede.

Mehbooba said PDP is passing through testing times, particularly after it forged alliance with BJP for government formation. “We will be vindicated as people will soon reap the dividends of our decision,” she said, adding, “ We are bearing the brunt with a purpose."