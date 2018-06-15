On Eid Eve, J&K Govt Releases 115 Prisoners

The Jammu and Kashmir government will release 115 prisoners detained over minor offences from various jails of the border state, an official spokesman said on Friday, amid Eid ul Fitr festivities.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has directed officials to undertake an immediate exercise to release prisoners found not involved in serious crimes so that they can celebrate with their families the holy occasion that marks the end of the month-long Ramzan.

Informing this, the government spokesman said the agencies after undertaking the exercise has decided to take a lenient view of certain prisoners and release them.