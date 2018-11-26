Constitution Day: Politicians, Artists Pay Homage To Dr. B R Ambedkar

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day.

"I felicitate countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day, today. On this day, in 1949, the conscientious people of India gave themselves this Constitution prepared under the able guidance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar," Naidu said in a series of tweets.

He said that Constituent Assembly of independent India adopted Draft Constitution containing 395 Articles and eight Schedules, thoroughly debated among 299 members of Constituent Assembly during its 11 Sessions that were held over a period of two years 11 months and 17 days.

"It is now our utmost national obligation that we live earnestly by the letter and spirit of the Constitution in our personal and community life.

"We must uphold integrity in our personal and public life, have trust and honor in constitutional bodies and processes. My hearty congratulations on the Constitution Day," the Vice President added.

Modi also took to Twitter and said, "On Constitution Day we recall with pride the stellar contribution of the greats who served in our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it."

The Prime Minister also shared a link of the audio of his monthly radio broadcast programme "Mann Ki Baat" of Sunday where he spoke in length about the contribution of Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian Constitution.

On Constitution Day we recall with pride the stellar contribution of the greats who served in our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it.



Here is what I said during yesterday’s #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/Bx0Y60mUsw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday that it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect the spirit of the "holy book".

"Today is #ConstitutionDay. Homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar and all other members of the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to the Holy Book of our democracy - the Constitution, Banerjee said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Today is #ConstitutionDay. Homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and all other members of the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to the Holy Book of our democracy - the Constitution 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zySh7luXFb — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2018

We must do everything we can to protect the spirit of our Constitution - Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularity, Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality, she said in another tweet.

#ConstitutionDay We must do everything we can to protect the spirit of our Constitution - Soverignity, Socialism, Secularity, Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2018

Congress tweeted, "On this day in 1949, we the people of India adopted the constitution to represent the values and ideals of INDIA and is a reminder for us to defend and uphold these values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY. #ConstitutionalDay"

On this day in 1949, we the people of India adopted the constitution to represent the values and ideals of INDIA and is a reminder for us to defend and uphold these values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY. #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/yb2EB9KQcT — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2018

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted an image of his sand art of with a message from the Constitution, "On #Constitutionday my SandArt with a message " three pillars of Indian Constitution ~ Liberty, Equality & Fraternity. at Puri beach of Odisha"

On #Constitutionday my SandArt with message " three pillars of Indian Constitution ~ Liberty, Equality & Fraternity. at Puri beach of Odisha pic.twitter.com/nCbPrMOkun — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 26, 2018

Constitution Day, also known as the "Samvidhan Divas" is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the day on which the Constitution of India was adopted.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, before it came into force on January 26, 1950.

It was on November 19, 2015, when the government with the help of a gazette notification declared November 26 as the Constitution Day.

(With Agency Inputs)