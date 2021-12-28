Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 6,358 New Coronavirus Cases, Omicron Tally Reaches 653

Maharashtra on Monday recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases (167) followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 6,358 New Coronavirus Cases, Omicron Tally Reaches 653
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 6,358 New Coronavirus Cases, Omicron Tally Reaches 653
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T11:17:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:17 am

India reported 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Maximum number of Omicron cases were reported by Maharashtra (167) followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.

With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.

The active cases have declined to 75,456, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,290 with 293 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 61 days now.

The active cases have declined to 75,456 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 385 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Tags

PTI New Delhi Omicron COVID-19 Maharashtra Covid-19 India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Attends IIT Kanpur Convocation Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Attends IIT Kanpur Convocation Ceremony

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces Another List Of Contestants

JNU Circular: Students' Outfits Criticize Circular On Sexual Harassment Counselling For Victim Blaming

Covid-19: India Gets Two More Vaccines Corbevax, Covovax

Derogatory Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi: Case Registered Against Kalicharan Maharaj In Maharashtra

Will Omicron End Covid-19 Pandemic? What The Spanish Flu Teaches Us

Delhi AQI Improves From ‘Severe’ To ‘Poor’; Slight Dip In Temperature

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron In Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal To Review Covid Situation, Decide On 'Yellow Alert' Today

Omicron In Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal To Review Covid Situation, Decide On 'Yellow Alert' Today

Navjot Singh Sidhu Faces Defamation After 'Wet Pants' Remark On Police

Navjot Singh Sidhu Faces Defamation After 'Wet Pants' Remark On Police

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre

Read More from Outlook

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Medical experts say that the currently available evidence shows that Omicron might turn out to be a variant like the Spanish Flu, which will turn the pandemic into an endemic.

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement