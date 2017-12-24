Ola Dismisses Claims Of Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Share Cab

Taxi aggregator Ola on Sunday dismissed reports of the gang-rape of a 25-year-old girl in one of its cabs on December 19.

"At Ola, we condemn any act of crime. We can confirm that this incident has not occurred on the Ola platform. We have extended all support to the authorities to share any information that will help support their investigation," said a statement by Ola.

The police had earlier arrested two people after a 25-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in an Ola share cab on December 19 while travelling from Kashimira to Thane.

The accused have been identified as 32-year-old Suresh Pandurang Gosavi, the cab driver, and 31-year-old Umesh Jaswant Zala, the passenger in the cab by which the girl was travelling.

Ola has also confirmed that the driver had not logged in at the Ola platform for last four-five days and he was not on any kind of Ola duty at the time of the alleged incident.

The police filed a case of rape against both the accused based on the complaint filed by the girl on December 20.

Both the accused were produced in a court and remanded into police custody till December 26.

The police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)