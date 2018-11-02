Okinawa Ridge+ Launched At Rs 64,998

Gurugram-based electric scooter manufacturer Okinawa has launched the Ridge Plus (stylised as Ridge+) at a price of Rs 64,998. This makes it a whopping Rs 21,000 more expensive than the lead-acid battery-powered Okinawa Ridge. So what do you get for the additional moolah?

For starters, the design of the scooter remains unchanged. The only cosmetic changes here are the two new paint options - orange/grey and blue. However, the biggest change comes in the form of its power source. While the Ridge can be bought with either a lead-acid VRLA or a lithium-ion battery, the Ridge Plus is only offered with the latter. Okinawa claims this 800 Watt battery gives the Ridge Plus a range of 120km on a single charge and a top speed of 55kmph. What’s more, this battery can be detached and carried to the rider's home or office for a recharge, similar to what we’ve seen in the Ionex concept by South Korean e-scooter manufacturer Kymco.

Other features include an anti-theft alarm system and keyless entry. In addition to this, you also get electronic-assisted braking system (E-ABS) and ‘find my scooter’ functionality. The scooter has a kerb weight of 150kg. The company expects to roll out 500 units by October and an additional 1,500 units in the month of November. Apart from this, Okinawa has also bagged a contract from Bengaluru-based ride sharing company Fae Bikes for a total of 70 Ride Plus e-scooters.

Source: zigwheels.com