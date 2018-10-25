﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Office Of Profit Case: President Dismisses Plea Of 27 AAP MLAs

Office Of Profit Case: President Dismisses Plea Of 27 AAP MLAs

President Ram Nath Kovind has dismissed a plea to disqualify 27 ruling AAP MLAs.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 October 2018
Office Of Profit Case: President Dismisses Plea Of 27 AAP MLAs
File Photo
Office Of Profit Case: President Dismisses Plea Of 27 AAP MLAs
outlookindia.com
2018-10-25T14:37:37+0530

President Ramnath Kovind has signed an order dismissing a plea to disqualify 27 ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs of Delhi for allegedly holding office of profit by being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samitis attached to various city hospitals.

The President signed the order based on an opinion given by the Election Commission (EC) in July, a senior poll panel functionary said on Thursday. The EC had found no merit in the plea.

The pleas are received by the President who then forwards it to the EC. The President issues orders based on the opinions by the EC.

According to an order issued by the Delhi government's health and family welfare department on April 26, the ‘Rogi Kalyan Samitis’ (Patient Welfare Committees) are advisory in nature which will assist health facilities, develop and customise strategies among others.

It stated that each ‘Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samiti’ will be provided Rs 3 lakh per annum as grand-in aid.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ram Nath Kovind Delhi India Election Commission AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Aamir Khan Goes Gaga Over ‘Suraiyya’ Song
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters