Odisha’s Biggest Elephant Tragedy: Seven Jumbos Electrocuted To Death By Railway Power Line

Odisha on Friday night witnessed the biggest casualty of elephants in a single incident with as many as seven jumbos getting killed after coming in contact with a sagging railway power line in Dhenkanal district. The tragic incident happened near the Kamalanga village under Dhenkanal Sadar forest range.

According to local media, a herd of 13 elephants were spotted near the village a few days ago. Villagers had informed the forest officials who took no action, leading to the tragedy. The remaining six elephants of the herd escaped the mishap. Carcasses of the jumbos were found near a village nullah on Saturday morning.

The low-hanging live 11KV wires were laid by the Railways department for construction of railway tracks. Though the height of the wire should be at 17-feet, it was laid at a height of only 8-feet.

Depletion of forest areas and unavailability of food and water often force the jumbos to stray into human habitation in the region.

Wildlife activist and the secretary of the Odisha Wildlife Society Dr Biswajit Mohanty said the incident is “outrageous”.

“We had identified the spots where high voltage power lines are sagging and could endanger the lives of elephants and had informed the Energy Department. But, they took no action. The height of the wire should have been at 5.5 metres, but it was laid at a height of only 2 metres,” he told Outlook. Mohanty also demanded the arrest of the Managing Director of the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) for gross negligence in this regard.

The biggest elephant tragedy in the state earlier was reported in December 2012 when six elephants were killed after hit by a speeding express train in Ganjam district. In April this year, four elephants were hit by a speeding train in Jharsuguda district.