The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:06 pm National

Odisha Police Arrest LPG Distributors After Four Die Due To Gas Leakage, Dealers Protest

Outlook Web Bureau
Odisha Police Arrest LPG Distributors After Four Die Due To Gas Leakage, Dealers Protest
File-Representative Image
Odisha Police Arrest LPG Distributors After Four Die Due To Gas Leakage, Dealers Protest
outlookindia.com
2017-08-12T16:07:58+0530

As Odisha police arrested LPG distributors in connection with the death of four members of a family in a fire mishap at Rourkela, the  members of the All Odisha LPG Distributors Association today staged an agitation and stopped gas distribution services for a day protesting against the arrest.

About 400 members of the LPG Distributors Association sat on dharna near Governor's House here terming the arrests as ‘illegal and arbitrary’.

The police had earlier arrested proprietor of Utkal Gas Agency Mukesh Kejriwal and two employees- Trilochan Bhuyan and Pranadhan Mohanty after four people of a family died due to an alleged gas leakage.

“It is unfortunate that four people died. But, the police arrested three persons without conducting a proper investigation,” the association members said.

The arrests were made after death of Suresh Tripathy, his wife Suchitra, two minor daughters Sruti and Prachi at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) while undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries sustained during the cylinder fire mishap on July 31.

The police arrested the LPG distributor and two of his employees basing on a complants made by Suresh’s family at the Jalda police outpost. They alleged negligence on part of the LPG supply agency which had led to the mishap.  

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Odisha Oil-Gas-Fuel National Reportage
Next Story : Basketball Star Durant Aplogises for Calling India 'Rough Country'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters