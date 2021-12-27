Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Odisha Govt. Starts Preparation For Administering Covid Vaccines To Over 25 Lakhs Children

Over 2.89 crore people in Odisha have so far been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 1.98 crore beneficiaries received both the jabs.

Odisha Govt. Starts Preparation For Administering Covid Vaccines To Over 25 Lakhs Children
Odisha Govt. Starts Preparation For Administering Covid Vaccines To Over 25 Lakhs Children | PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Odisha Govt. Starts Preparation For Administering Covid Vaccines To Over 25 Lakhs Children
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T19:44:39+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 7:44 pm

 As per official sources, the Odisha government is taking extensive measures to start vaccinating over 25 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years against COVID-19.

Director of Family Welfare and state vaccination in-charge Dr Bijay Panigrahi said registration for 25.53 lakh children will soon begin on the COWIN portal, and camps will be held in schools and colleges for the vaccination drive.

“We are yet to receive the guidelines on the type of vaccine and number of doses to be administered to them. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV–D for children above 12 years,” he said.

“We have 52.37 lakh people in the 60-plus age group, but only those with comorbidities will be able to take the third dose…,” he added.

Replying a question, Panigrahi said about 29 lakh people in the state haven’t taken the first dose yet.

(With PTI Inputs)

