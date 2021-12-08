Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat held the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat | PTI

2021-12-08T18:20:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 6:20 pm

News of the condition of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is awaited. Death of 13 out of 14 passengers have been confirmed so far.

Here's a bit more about the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat. 

Read More | Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He was appointed as the first tri-service chief with effect from December 31, 2019, a few days after the Centre announced induction of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post.

Holding the prestigeous designation of being the first sitting Chief of Army Staff to be appointed to the top post is one amongst his many accolades.

Before becoming the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he was designated to the position of the Vice-Chief of Army Staff.

General Bipin Rawat took over as the  27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

After graduating from the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Rawat was recruited into the Indian Army in December 1978 and was enlisted in the same unit as his father, the fifth battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles.

Rawat is widely revered for his extensive expertise in the field of counterinsurgency warfare and has been known to have served in some of the most perilous terrains of India, including the northern and eastern commands.

In his four decades long service, Rawat has served as a Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing.

He has also been an integral part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and has spearheaded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Neutralising militancy in the Northeast is one of the most significant accomplishments of General Bipin Rawat's decorated career in Indian Army and the 2015 cross-border operation into Myanmar in which the Indian Army successfully retaliated to an ambush by NSCN-K militants is the best embodiment of his excellence.

During his service, General Rawat has been adorned with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.

Bipin Rawat Army Chief General Chopper Crash Chief Of Army Staff Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS)
