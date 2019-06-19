Nutrition Tips For You: What Is Meant By Detoxification Of The Body

Anyone hoping to wash away the excesses (toxins) of the holiday season, will surely be looking for ways to be better and healthier.

Detoxification is one of the ways of getting rid of toxins in the body and developing the habits that will keep you on track for a healthier life.

As you may know, the body has its own natural detox methods. The liver helps in detoxification, sweat and urine are also ways the body rids itself of toxins. However, sometimes these vital organs work too hard and need a break.

A detox diet is a great way to take the pressure off your organs, so you can keep them strong for the future.

There are many different types of detox diets, and each one will give you slightly different results. But no matter which you choose, the benefits of detoxing can’t be denied.

To start detoxing, you don’t have to commit to weeks of sipping on just green juice. Try to roll out your mat and try out some yoga poses to stimulate your circulatory, digestive, and lymphatic systems, to help rid your body of waste and toxins!

In addition to the physical benefits, yoga can also provide mental clarity.

The calming and centering aspects of yoga are essential for an all-over detox for your mind and body, helping release physical, mental, and emotional toxicity.

Along with yoga, limit the intake of high fat-salt-sugar foods, excess calories, alcohol etc.

Benefits of a Yoga-Diet Detox

*Helps in weight management

*Improved sleeping patterns

*Balancing hormones

*Improves digestion

*Glowing skin and shiny hair

Find out the detox recipe for a glowing skin and a clear digestive system.

Cucumber Mint Detox Drink- Recipe

· INGREDIENTS:

*Cucumber -1

*Mint leaves - 8-10

* Lemon juice - 2 Tbsp - plus 2-3 Lemon rings

*Iced water

· INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Peel, chop cucumber, mint leaves

2. Add lemon juice, lemon slice, black salt and add water. Keep for around 2-3 hrs.

3. Pour the beverage in glasses, put some ice cubes and garnish with lemon rings and mint leaves.

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com