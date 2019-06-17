Nutrition Tips For You: Is It Necessary To Fix Food Timing For Weight Loss?

When weight loss is your ultimate goal, you need to be careful about what you are eating along with at what time you are eating.

Fixing your food timing is quite necessary to enhance your weight loss mechanism. It is a kind of discipline that our body demands in order to stay healthy. Proper nutrition, sleep timing, defecating are a few necessary factors that control our body and we must try to follow a pattern earnestly.

The ideal time gap between dinner and breakfast

Our digestive system takes 3 to 4 hours to digest the food completely. Therefore, the ideal gap between your breakfast-lunch and lunch-dinner should not be more than 4 hours. Exceeding the time limit may cause acidity in the stomach.

However, when we talk about the gap between dinner and breakfast, it is advised to stick to a fasting period of 12-13 hours. Fasting for a minimum of 12 hours between your dinner and breakfast is excellent for completing digestion of food. It will also promote sound stress-free sleep and help to maintain the cardinal rhythm of the body.

Dinner and breakfast timing

Do not have your dinner very late at night. This habit promotes weight gain. Eat your food at least three hours before going to bed. In the morning, it is advised to eat your breakfast an hour after you wake up.

The right time to eat your meals

BREAKFAST: 7 am to 8:30 am

MID MORNING SNACK: 10 to 11 am

LUNCH: 1 to 2 pm

AFTERNOON SNACK: 4 to 5 pm

DINNER: Between 7 pm To 8 pm

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com