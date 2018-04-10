The Website
10 April 2018

Nursery Student Thrashed In Telangana For Not Paying Fees, 3 Arrested

Outlook Web Bureau
Nursery Student Thrashed In Telangana For Not Paying Fees, 3 Arrested
Nursery Student Thrashed In Telangana For Not Paying Fees, 3 Arrested
2018-04-10T18:16:59+0530

Three people were arrested on Monday after a nursery student in Meerpet town of Telangana was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher for a delay in payment of fees.

The parents of the four-year-old boy studying in Krishnaveni Talent School are demanding justice following this incident.

"A case has been registered. The teacher, principal and director are arrested. They'll be produced before the court. We've intimated this to the education department," SHO Meerpet, A. Manmohan said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and also under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Manmohan further said, "On Monday night we have received a complaint from the parents of a four-year-old boy stating that their son was thrashed with a stick by school teacher, Swaroopa, for not paying fees."

