﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Nun Rape Case: Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Moves Kerala HC For Anticipatory Bail

Nun Rape Case: Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Moves Kerala HC For Anticipatory Bail

The Bishop has been asked by the Kerala police to appear before it on Wednesday for interrogation in the case.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
Nun Rape Case: Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Moves Kerala HC For Anticipatory Bail
Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is accused of raping a nun 13 times over two years.
Image Credit: Twitter/ANI
Nun Rape Case: Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Moves Kerala HC For Anticipatory Bail
outlookindia.com
2018-09-18T11:58:54+0530

Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, filed a bail plea in Kerala high court on Tuesday, a day before he is to appear before the state police for questioning in a rape case filed by a nun, news agency ANI reported.

The accused Bishop had earlier offered to step down in a written letter to the Vatican. The victim and her kin in the meanwhile have said that Mulakkal has been using his influence to derail the investigations and also intimidating them.

The Bishop had been summoned in connection with the probe into allegations of rape by a nun amid mounting pressure for action against him and continuing protests by Missionaries of Jesus nuns and officials of various churches for the past 10 days in Kochi.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent.

In June, a 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that Mulakkal, 54, had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab which runs two convents in Kerala.

Agencies

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kochi Nun Rape Case Bishop Christians - Church, Pope, Missionaries etc Rape National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Singer-songwriter, Troye Sivan slams Eminem's homophobic slur
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters