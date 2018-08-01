NRC In Assam: Will Ensure All Eligible Voters Find Name In Electoral Rolls, Says CEC

In the wake of the release of NRC draft list, the Election Commission has said that it has asked its poll machinery in Assam to ensure that all eligible voters find their names in electoral roll during summary revision next year.



"The EC with its objective of 'no voter to be left behind' has asked CEO Assam to coordinate closely with state coordinator NRC to ensure that all eligible persons are included in electoral roll during summary revision 2019," Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat said in New Delhi.

He said this way, the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2019 and used for the next Lok Sabha elections.



Assam witnessed the publication of the complete draft of the NRC yesterday in which 2,89,83,677 people were included out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.



Names of around 40.07 lakh applicants, however, did not figure in the document.



Rawat said this is a draft NRC. "After this, in the next one month, all these 40 lakh individuals will be informed about the reasons why their names were not included. Thereafter they can file their claims and objections and after decision on the claims, final list of NRC will be published."



He said in the coming week, the chief electoral officer of Assam will give a factual report in the various aspects arising out of it.

(PTI)