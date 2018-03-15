The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 March 2018 Last Updated at 9:35 am Business News Analysis

'Now We Will Fly With Turkish Airlines,' Air India's Twitter Account Hacked, Restored Later

All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed
Outlook Web Bureau
'Now We Will Fly With Turkish Airlines,' Air India's Twitter Account Hacked, Restored Later
File Photo/Outlook
'Now We Will Fly With Turkish Airlines,' Air India's Twitter Account Hacked, Restored Later
outlookindia.com
2018-03-15T09:36:47+0530

Air India's official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said today.

Messages in Turkish language were posted on the official Twitter handle @airindiain, an Air India spokesperson said.

All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored, he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

One of the posts by the hackers read, "Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines'.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Air India Aviation Twitter Social Networking Sites Cyber Security-Hacking etc Business News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Thank You, Mayawati: Akhilesh Yadav After SP-BSP Drubs Yogi, Says BJP's 'Burey Din' Starts
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters