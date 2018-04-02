Now, Paper Leak In Jammu University, 3rd-Year English Exam Postponed

After the CBSE paper leak, the University of Jammu has postponed today's English exam of its third-year students over purported leak of the question paper, an official said.

"It is for the information of all concerned that the examination of English B to be held on 2nd April 2018 for the Annual pattern Part 3rd class, is hereby postponed," the varsity declared on its website.

However, a university official, on the condition of anonymity, said the question-paper leak led to the postponement and an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Though the university did not mention the reason for the decision, it said the fresh date would be notified separately.

"Rest of the examinations shall be held as per notified datesheet," the order, signed by university's controller of examinations, said.

Repeated attempts to reach out to the controller of examinations and registrar of the university did not fructify.

(PTI)