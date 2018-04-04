The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:03 pm National

Now, Goa Govt Slammed For ‘Discriminatory’ Media Guidelines For Covering Assembly

Outlook Web Bureau
Now, Goa Govt Slammed For ‘Discriminatory’ Media Guidelines For Covering Assembly
File-Representative Image
Now, Goa Govt Slammed For ‘Discriminatory’ Media Guidelines For Covering Assembly
outlookindia.com
2018-04-04T18:10:23+0530

After the Centre's controversial guidelines to check fake news and its subsequent withdrawal folllowing an outcry, it's now the Goa government that has been slammed for the state's Assembly Secretariat’s ‘discriminatory’ guidelines for media accreditation.

Terming it "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic", the Congress party  has demanded its withdrawal.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar said the guidelines are "unconstitutional, undemocratic" and amount to an attack on the freedom of press.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The guidelines discriminate against media houses on basis of circulation, which is unjust," he said, demanding that Speaker Dr Pramod Sawant should withdraw them.

As per the guidelines, a journalist who wants the accreditation for covering an Assembly session must have an experience of at least five years, and the newspaper he or she belongs to must have a circulation of more than 15,000.

Referring to the guidelines issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on fake news, which were immediately withdrawn following widespread criticism, Chodankar alleged that the ruling BJP in Goa is "following the mindset of party bosses in Delhi".

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Goa Media Journalists National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : After Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Shahid Afridi's Tweet On Kashmir
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters