Notebandi Will Do To Modi What 'Nasbandi' Did To Indira, Says Sitaram Yechury

Condemning demonetisation, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said that 'notebandi' will spell doom for the BJP, much like the vasectomy campaign or 'nasbandi' did to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Notebandi (demonetisation) will do to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi what Nasbandi (vasectomy) campaign did to Indira Gandhi,"

Yechury told the media in Delhi, referring to the 1977 elections when the Congress lost power for the first time in independent India.

"One should not underestimate the wisdom of the voters. They have done it earlier and they will do it again," he said while commenting on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Demonetisation has been a major plank for the opposition to attack the BJP in the ongoing Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, and Yechury, adding that people's desire for a change in power was palpable.

While remaining non-committal on the possibility of the CPI-M tying up with the Congress in West Bengal, Yechury said the party was seeking to consolidate all anti-Trinamool Congress and anti-BJP votes in the state.



(IANS)