15 September 2017

Not Walking On Path Of War, But Army Prepared For Any Situation, Says Defence Minister Sitharaman

"Defence Ministry is taking necessary action to eliminate terrorism and have been successful too," she said.
2017-09-15

Newly-inducted Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that India is not walking on the path of war, but at the same time, the army is prepared for any situation.

"India is not walking on the path of war, but at the same time, I would like to add that our army is prepared for any situation," said the Defence Minister.

Vowing to ensure the security of the nation, Sitharaman told the media that the Defence Ministry is taking necessary action to eliminate terrorism and have been successful too.

"Besides, we have also prevented a damaging situation from arising," she added.

With daily instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the Defence Ministry is expected to take strong actions. In this regard, Sitharaman expressed refrain in taking any such action that can later have a negative impact on the nation's security and peace.

"We are handling the border-related matters in a comprehensive way ensuring there is no harm to the nation, and peace is maintained," said Sitharaman.

(ANI)

