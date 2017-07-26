'Not Providing Hindi Material Against Govt's Policy': DGCA Asks Airlines To Carry Hindi Newspapers On Board
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines directing them to carry Hindi newspapers and magazines.
The notice has been issued to ensure that reading material in both English and Hindi languages are offered to the passengers.
"Not providing Hindi reading material on board is against Indian government's policy for official language", Lalit Gupta, joint director general, DGCA, said in a letter to airlines.
However, the decision enthralled mockery from the Congress party, as post the advisory, party MP Shahsi Tharoor took to twitter and wrote, "DGCA now wants Hindi publications served on Indian flights (together with vegetarian meals?)!"
Earlier this month, Air India decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to its economy class passengers on domestic flights, sparking a controversy which linked the move religious ideology which is alleged to be promoted by the Indian government.
However, the Air India asserted that the initiative was taken to cut costs. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Death Toll Mounts To 17, Shiv Sena Worker Arrested
- RBI Stops Printing Rs 2000 Note, To Focus On Smaller Denominations
- Jethmalani Quits As Kejriwal's Lawyer In Jaitley Case
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Blankets Not Washed in 6-26 Months: CAG Raps Indian Railways For Poor Sanitation, Dirty Linens
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Barkha Dutt Slams Mentor Company NDTV Over Use Of MoJo
- 381 Civil Service Officers, Including 24 IAS Officers Punished For Non-Performance, Says Personnel Ministry Official
Post a Comment