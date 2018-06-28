Not Only Surgical Strikes, Entire Modi Govt Is Fake, Says Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said that not only the surgical strikes but the entire NDA government is fake.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Nirupam said, "Not only surgical strike, the entire Modi Government is fake and PM Modi is the most fake person. In 2018 PM Modi comes to Mumbai to address on 1975's Emergency and doesn't talk about 2018."

Nirupam also accused the Prime Minister of not addressing the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, involving Nirav Modi and his uncle-cum-business-partner Mehul Choski.

Advertisement opens in new window

"He does not speak on Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi. Under his rule soldiers and farmers are being killed, students are not getting their scholarship and he is not speaking on that," the Congress leader said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, while interacting with media, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "shamelessly" used the surgical strikes for their benefit during the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

"The nation needs to be cautioned, whenever Modi Government starts failing, whenever Amit Shah's BJP starts losing, they misuse the valour of the Army for their political benefit," Surjewala had stated.

Reacting to the statement, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju had asked the Congress party to apologise to the nation for accusing the government of using surgical strikes' video for political gains.

Rijiju, while speaking exclusively to ANI, said, "I am very surprised that the Congress party which ruled India for more than 5 decades is speaking in the tune of separatists. The army has done something extraordinary in the national interest by performing the surgical strike, but the Congress party demanded proof. Now that video evidence has emerged, they are saying this is for publicity."

ANI