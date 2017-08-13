Not National Anthem, Sing 'Sare Jaha Se Achha' On I-Day, Cleric Asks UP Madrassas

Defying the UP government's order, a Bareilly cleric on Saturday asked the madrassas not to sing national anthem and the national song on the Independence Day but celebrate the day with singing 'Sare Jahan se Achha'.

“Asjad Miyan has advised all the madarsas to celebrate Independence Day by hoisting national flag and singing ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ and not ‘Jana Gana Mana’ or ‘Vande Mataram’,” the Hindustan Times quoted Nasir Qureshi, cleric’s spokesperson as saying.

The directive comes in the wake of the Yogi sarkar's circular for all madrasas affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad to not only have to host cultural events on Independence Day this year, but also get the events videographed and photographed as “evidence.”

According to the report, the Bareilly cleric said the national anthem and national song contain certain phrases which are not fit to be sung by one who believe in one God whereas ‘Sare Jahan se Accha…’ is a patriotic song in Urdu written by eminent poet Muhammad Iqbal.

The madrasas in Uttar Pradesh have been organising a flag hoisting ceremony and the recitation of the national anthem every year on Independence Day, but this year, the Yogi Adityanath government wants to include a cultural programme as well to pay tribute to freedom fighters on August 15, according to The Indian Express.

There are around 8,000 madrasas in the state that are recognised by the parishad. Among these, 560 are fully aided by the state.

According to the circular, flag hoisting will take place at 8am on Independence Day, followed by National Anthem. At 8:10, a tribute will be paid to martyrs that will be followed by cultural programmes. The videos of the programme would be sent to the district minority officer.

Sources said the decision to videograph the events was taken after allegations that some madrassas didn't follow procedures on previous Independence Day celebrations.