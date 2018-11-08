Not Less Than Terrorist Instigating People For Violence: TN Law Minister Condemns Vijay's 'Sarkar'

﻿
In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party raised objections to a section in his film 'Mersal' for promoting 'misconceptions' about central government schemes.

Tamil Nadu Law minister C.V. Shanmugam on Thursday condemned Tollywood actor Vijay's recent release 'Sarkar' for allegedly attempting to instigate violence in society and said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

"Through this movie, an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team," C.V. Shanmugam said.

The movie which has successfully minted 100 crores within two days of opening is getting a mixed reaction from the public. While some are considering the film as one of Vijay's best works, there are a few who think otherwise.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu public health department had issued a notice to Vijay and AR Murugadoss for promoting smoking in the first look poster. According to reports, The Health Department had asked the makers of 'Sarkar' to remove one of the posters that has a smoking cigarette image. 

This is not the first time Vijay's film has attracted controversies for its political content and views. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party raised objections to a section in his film 'Mersal' for promoting 'misconceptions' about central government schemes, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation and Digital India.

ANI

