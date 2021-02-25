Not Just A Department, Fisherfolk Need Independent Ministry: Rahul After PM Modi's Jibe

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe at him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said fisherfolk need an independent fisheries ministry and not just a department within a ministry.

The prime minister expressed shock at a public meeting in Puducherry, over Gandhi's statement last week that there was no "dedicated" fisheries ministry. At the time, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, had also taken a swipe at Gandhi.

Responding to the prime minister's swipe, Gandhi tweeted, "Dear PM, Fisherfolk need an independent and dedicated ministry of fisheries, not just a department within a ministry."

"PS- 'Hum do Humare do' obviously hurt bad," he said referring to the jibe he had used against the government recently to allege that it is being run by Modi and his "corporate friends".

Dear PM,



Fisherfolk need an independent and dedicated ministry of fisheries, not just a department within a ministry.



PS- “Hum do Humare do” obviously hurt bad. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 25, 2021

Modi, in his remarks in Puducherry, said, "Congress leaders say we will make a fisheries ministry. I was shocked. The truth is, it is the current NDA government that had made a ministry for fisheries in 2019."

In 2019, the Modi government had formed a Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

In a separate tweet, Gandhi also attacked the government over a media report claiming that the government has started clearing foreign direct investment proposals from China on a case-by-case basis. Gandhi said, "China has understood that Mr Modi buckles under their pressure. They now know they can get whatever they want from him."

In another tweet, Gandhi also attacked the government over the issue of employment and asked the government to create jobs for the youth.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine