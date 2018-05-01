Challenge You To Speak For 15 Minutes Without Reading From A Paper: Modi Dares Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today kickstarted his series of election rallies in poll-bound Karnataka, and came all guns blazing at the Congress party.

In an election rally, Modi said Karnataka is in the middle of a 'BJP storm.'

"BS Yeddyurappa is the hope of the people of Karnataka and he is going to be the next chief minister of the state," he said in the Mysuru rally.

"I want to dedicate the historical achievement of the country on 28 April, when all villages in India were electrified, to the workers and labourers of the country on this Labour day," he added saying.

The Narendra Modi-led government had said that all villages in the country had been electrified, which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi dubbed as "yet another lie."

"In 2005,Manmohan Singh had said he will provide electricity to every village by 2009. What happened to that? In any case, we saw how the Congress treated Dr. Manmohan Singh. They tore off ordinances and disrespected him."

"Before questioning us Rahul Gandhi should know that in 2005 Manmohan Singh had said that all villages will be electrified by 2009, and the same thing was said by Sonia Gandhi ji and you(Rahul ) mock the labourers &workers who made this (electrification) possible."

"He (Rahul Gandhi) had challenged me that if he speaks for 15 minutes then I will not be able to stand in front of him. Yes, you are right, you are a 'naamdar', what right do we 'kaamdaars' have to even sit in front of you," he said.

Modi took a jibe at the Congress chief and challenged him to speak for "15 minutes" on the party's achievements in Karnataka "without reading from any piece of paper."

"I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of your government in Karnataka without reading from any piece of paper. You can speak in Hindi, English or your mother tongue."

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address 12 more rallies in Karnataka till May 8.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

