Northeast Frontier Introduces 'Fog Pass' Device For Trains

'Fog Pass' device for trains introduced by the Northeastern Railways will help drivers to gain better visibility during winters.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 November 2018
A portable device called 'Fog Pass' has been designed and introduced for trains by the Northeast Frontier (NFR) to help drivers' visibility during the foggy winter months, said an NFR spokesperson on Saturday.

The device is a low-cost, Global Positioning System (GPS) based equipment that will be used when visibility reduces and running trains at permissible speed becomes risky, said NFR chief spokesman Pranav Jyoti Sharma.

"The device is an audio-visual navigation assistant in essence and displays the name and distance of approaching signals and other critical landmarks on track like Level Crossing Gates," Sharma said.

"It also provides voice guidance on real-time basis."

According to the spokesman, the device was not a permanent fixture but can be carried by drivers whenever required.

"It weighs less than 1.5 kg and operates on rechargeable Li-ion batteries which can run the device for 18 hours without recharging," he said, adding that a total of 1,101 Fog Pass devices have been introduced in the NFR.

The introduction of the device is in line with the recommendation of the High-Level Safety Review Committee (Kakodkar Committee) constituted by the Ministry of Railways in 2011.

The Committee had given 106 recommendations, out of which 68 recommendations have been found fully acceptable and 19 partially acceptable.

Indian Railways has already implemented 22 recommendations of the committee.

IANS

