North Korea 'Likely' To Participate In Winter Games In South Korea

North Korea is likely to participate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

According to foreign media reports, Chang Ung, the North Korean International Olympic Committee (IOC) member made this comment at Beijing International Airport.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games will be held in South Korea's Pyeongchang from February 9-25.

The recent development comes days after North Korea announced that it will reopen a suspended inter-Korean communication hotline with South Korea. Talks were cut-off between the two Koreas in February 2016.

The two countries are separated by the world's most heavily militarised border since the Korean War ended in 1953.(ANI)