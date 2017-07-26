Non-Hindi Speaking JNU Students Oppose Mandatory MPhil, PhD Forms In Hindi, Say 'Forced To Transliterate'

While the 'tanker' controversy still is alive in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, another one has erupted. A section of non-Hindi speaking students have alleged that the administration is imposing the use of Hindi on them after the varsity made it mandatory to fill MPhil and PhD submission form in both Hindi and English.



They alleged that the administration told them their projects will not be accepted if they failed to transliterate their name, the name of the centre and topic of dissertation or thesis into Hindi.



However, JNU's Assistant Registrar (Evaluation) Sajjan Singh said the students were asked to transliterate into Hindi last year also.



"According to central government guidelines, degree certificates are issued in English and Hindi since last year," Singh told PTI.



A Tamil research scholar, Arun Kumar, whose dissertation topic is "Syntax of Tamil and Korean", alleged that he was "forced" to transliterate his name and the topic into Hindi.



"They are planning to issue degrees with our names transliterated into Hindi. There is institutional protection for Hindi despite it not being our national language," said Kumar, a native of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.



Today was the last date for submitting M.Phil dissertations and PhD thesis and the issue came to light when some non-Hindi speaking students complained of having trouble doing transliteration.



Another PhD scholar from Centre for Linguistics said it was "blatant imposition of Hindi".



"A lot of them (students) have faced harassment. We are forced to do this. Technical words cannot be transliterated," said the scholar, who is a Bengali.



JNUSU General Secretary Satarupa Chakraborty also alleged harassment at the hands of the administration and said many students wrote their dissertation/thesis titles in their local language script as a mark of protest.



"Whatever the government is trying to impose on people of this country, the JNU administration immediately tries to follow it without any discussion. This time, it's the imposition of Hindi in a central university," she said.