﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Noida Woman Burns 13-Year-Old Boy's Genitals For Resisting Sex

Noida Woman Burns 13-Year-Old Boy's Genitals For Resisting Sex

Mother of the 13-year-old boy, the accused woman is from their neighbourhood and had allegedly made sexual advances,

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2018
Noida Woman Burns 13-Year-Old Boy's Genitals For Resisting Sex
PTI Photo
Noida Woman Burns 13-Year-Old Boy's Genitals For Resisting Sex
outlookindia.com
2018-10-10T09:58:17+0530

A Greater Noida woman was booked onTuesday after she allegedly confined a 13-year-old boy to her home and hurt his genitals with hot tongs for resisting her sexual advances, police said.

The incident was reported from Chapraula village under Badalpur police station limits, they said, adding that the woman is absconding after the incident.

According to the mother of the 13-year-old boy, the accused woman is from their neighbourhood and had allegedly made sexual advances, a police official said.

"The married woman, apparently in her late 20s, had lured the boy to her house in the afternoon last Friday when she was alone there," the official said.

He said a complaint in this regard was filed Tuesday and an FIR registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt with a weapon), 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation).

The accused woman, who is absconding, has also been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

"The police are investigating the matter from all angles. The delay in approaching the police in the matter leaves several questions unanswered," he said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - NCR Crime National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rupee Rises From Record Low, Recovers 23 Paise Against US Dollar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters