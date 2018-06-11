The Website
11 June 2018 National

No, Mamata Govt Did Not Declare Five-Day Holiday For Eid In West Bengal: Police

Outlook Web Bureau
No, Mamata Govt Did Not Declare Five-Day Holiday For Eid In West Bengal: Police
No, Mamata Govt Did Not Declare Five-Day Holiday For Eid In West Bengal: Police
2018-06-11T16:58:40+0530

The Kolkata Police on Monday started an investigation into the fake notification issued in the name of West Bengal government on holidays for the Eid doing the rounds on social networking sites.

"A fake notification is doing the rounds in social media about Eid holidays. It is false. Those who have masterminded this will be strictly dealt with as per law," the Kolkata Police today posted on its Facebook page.

The "fake" notification purportedly issued by the state finance department on a letterhead with the Biswa Bangla logo stated that the state government has declared holidays for five days, from June 12 to June 16, to celebrate the Eid festival.

 

 

"All state government offices including educational institutions, rural and urban local bodies, development authorities, boards, corporations and state government undertakings shall remain closed" on those five days, the fake notification read.

 

PTI

