No Toilet In Tribal's House Where Amit Shah Had Lunch In MP: Congress

The Congress on Sunday said the BJP's tribal worker at whose house party chief Amit Shah had lunch does not have a toilet which it alleged exposed the "hollow" claims of development.

The Congress' allegation came hours after Shah, flanked by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president Nandkumar Chauhan, had daal-baati, baigan bharta, Kadi-chaval and sweets during lunch at Kamal Singh Uike's house in Sevania-Gaud area.

Chief spokesperson of the MP Congress KK Mishra said that the visit of Shah to the Uike's house has bared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-hyped 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajay Singh said, Shah, who had yesterday praised the chief minister for doing an excellent job in all fields including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, today got the first hand feel of the "hollow development" at the Uike's house, which does not have a toilet.

According to the acquaintances of Uike (39), his family of nine members goes out to address the nature's call and that they had filed an application with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for the construction of a toilet some months ago.

When contacted, mayor Alok Sharma said he has sought information from the municipal commissioner whether Uike had applied for the construction of the toilet at his place.

Additional municipal commissioner and the corporation's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in-charge, M P Singh, told PTI that they have rushed a team to Uike's house for verification after coming to know that his place does not have a toilet.

BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said the matter (of not having toilet) had come to the state government's notice and it would be constructed at the Uike's house soon.