No Restrictions, No Traffic Divergence, Say Delhi Police Ahead Of Ram Rahim Sentencing

Amid reports surfacing on social media regarding the alleged closure of schools and traffic divergence in the national capital in lieu of court proceedings against rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Delhi Police on Monday while dismissing the same said everything will function as normal.

"There are some rumours being spread on WhatsApp and other platforms that schools will be closed on Monday as the sentencing is scheduled. Also, we have also been told that rumours have been spread about gatherings of Ram Rahim's followers in parts of East Delhi. I would like to notify that all these are fake, and people must stop spreading them immediately," Madhur Verma, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer told ANI.



While necessary security arrangements have been made, Verma clarified that traffic will not be diverted and the metro will comply as scheduled.



"We have got sufficient deployment of the Delhi police in all areas, apart from certain decisions of the paramilitary forces and CRPF. Police patrolling is going on in important places. There is no reason to panic or instigate panic through these rumours," stated Verma.



Meanwhile, court proceedings against rape convict Ram Rahim Singh are scheduled to take place around 2:30 pm today.

Advertisement opens in new window

Arrangements have been made for the sitting of a CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail, Rohtak for the pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh, after his followers went berserk with grief and anger over his conviction,



Earlier, Rohtak District Collector Atul Kumar while assuring complete vigil from the police stated that if any anti-social elements are found trying to harm themselves or others, shoot at sight orders will be passed immediately.



Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sandhu said 52 cases were registered and 926 arrests made so far.



"At least 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 people have been arrested. As for casualties, 38 people have died in the violence. 6 casualties are from Sirsa and 32 are from Panchkula. All bodies in Sirsa have been identified, but in Panchkula, 24 have been identified through post-mortem, the rest are yet to be identified. Of the 250 injured," he said.



He further averred that the police protection will be provided to the media and the police was prepared to handle any mob situations.

ANI